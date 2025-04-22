Vivo has launched the T4 5G in India, featuring a massive 7,300mAh battery and a powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Priced under Rs 30,000, the Vivo T4 5G offers impressive features for its price point.

Vivo has introduced the Vivo T4 5G, a powerful mid-range smartphone, to the Indian market. This smartphone's enormous 7,300mAh battery capacity is one of its unique characteristics. Along with a number of other noteworthy and interesting features, the business revealed the Vivo T4 5G. The Vivo T4 5G is among the greatest choices to take into consideration if you're searching for a smartphone that costs less than Rs 30,000.

Vivo T4 launched: Display

The Vivo T4 5G boasts the largest and brightest quad-curved display, measuring 17.2 cm (6.77 inches), with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 5,000 nits. The display includes Schott Shield glass protection and SGS blue-light filter eye protection installed by the brand.

Vivo T4 launched: Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, which scored 820K+ in the AnTuTu benchmark, powers the Vivo T4 5G. For heat dissipation, the business fitted its smartphone with a 7,800mm² graphite sheet. Built on TSMC’s advanced 4nm process, the chipset features upgraded CPU cores with a 2.5 GHz clock speed, enhancing overall performance while significantly improving power efficiency.

Vivo T4 launched: Camera

With its 50 MP OIS primary camera and a 2MP Bokeh camera that uses a Sony IMX882 sensor to catch more light in low light and dark conditions, the Vivo T4 5G has exceptional photographic capabilities that make it easy to snap breathtaking nighttime photos. With only one tap, the gadget guarantees DSLR-like quality thanks to its capabilities for one landscape portrait and two half-body portraits. It also has front and rear 4K video recording capabilities at 30 frames per second. With its improved 32MP wide-angle front camera, the Vivo T4 easily captures bigger group selfies.

Vivo T4 launched: Battery

The Vivo T4 5G features the segment’s biggest 7,300mAh high-density battery with 90W FlashCharge, which powers the phone to 50% in 33 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes. According to the company, the Vivo T4 performs well whether you are recording high-definition video, playing game for extended periods of time, or making consecutive calls. It is built to survive your busiest days with up to 52 hours of conversation time6, 87 hours of music playing, 35 hours of video streaming, and 15 hours of continuous gaming.

Vivo T4 launched: Price and offers

Vivo T4 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB, but company is offering Rs 4000 extra instant discount which makes it available at Rs 17,999. The other variant 12GB+256GB is available at Rs 25,999 with Rs 3000 discount. Additionally, buyers will also get Rs 4333 EMI option per month.

Vivo T4 launched: When can you purchase it?

The first sale of the Vivo T4 5G starts from 29th April at 12PM. You get flat Rs 2000 discount and Rs 2000 exchange bonus on the smartphone via SBI and ICICI bank credit card.