    Twitter to charge users for account security via text message; check details

    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Twitter has officially announced that it will begin charging its users for using text messages to authenticate and secure their accounts as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method.

    2FA adds a layer of security to Twitter accounts by requiring users to enter a code or use a security key to log in instead of just a password. This extra step ensures that you and only you have access to your account.

    However, the company tweeted that "Only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method after March 20." Twitter has also published a blog post announcing the changes to the 2FA login method.

    The blog read that while historically a common type of 2FA, "we have seen phone-number-based 2FA being used, and abused, by bad actors."

    "Starting today, only accounts with active Twitter Blue subscriptions will be permitted to enrol in the text message/SMS method of 2FA. The availability of text message 2FA for Twitter Blue may differ by country and carrier," the blog post added.

    "We will no longer allow non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method after March 20, 2023," the company said in its blog post.

    Non-Twitter Blue subscribers already enrolled in 2FA have 30 days to disable this method and enrol in another. Disabling text message 2FA, however, will not automatically disconnect your phone number from your Twitter account.

    "We recommend using an authentication app or security key method instead if you're not a Twitter Blue subscriber. These methods require you to have the authentication method and are a great way to ensure the security of your account," the blog post said.

    Also Read: Twitter shuts down Delhi, Mumbai office; Elon Musk asks staff to work from home: Report 

    Also Read: Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis advertisements

    Also Read: Twitter Blue is in India at Rs 900 for app, Rs 650 for website: How to subscribe? What are benefits?

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
