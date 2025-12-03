Government drops mandatory Sanchar Saathi app install, but 1.5 crore users are already benefiting as 26 lakh stolen phones traced, 7 lakh returned, 6 lakh frauds blocked, boosting cyber protection.

In a significant move that addresses rising privacy concerns, the government on Wednesday withdrew its directive requiring smartphone makers to pre-install the state-run Sanchar Saathi app on all new devices. While the app, designed to track and block stolen phones, remains available for voluntary download, the decision reflects a careful balancing of citizen security needs and digital privacy.

Voluntary Downloads to Continue

"The government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers," the Communications Ministry said in a press statement.

The Sanchar Saathi app, according to the government, is intended to protect users from cybercrime, track stolen devices, and prevent misuse. While mandatory pre-installation is now off the table, the app continues to be available on app stores for citizens who wish to download it.

Rising Concerns Over Privacy

The move comes after widespread protests from opposition parties and privacy advocates, who argued that the app could potentially monitor calls and read messages. Major smartphone manufacturers, including Apple and Samsung, were reportedly uncomfortable with the November 28 order, which required pre-installation on all devices.

"The number of users has been increasing rapidly, and the mandate to install the app was meant to accelerate this process and make the app available to less aware citizens easily. Just in the last one day, 6 lakh citizens have registered for downloading the app, which is a 10x increase in its uptake," the ministry noted in its statement.

Global Context: India’s Unique Step

Globally, very few countries have mandated the pre-loading of cybersecurity apps. The only reported exception is Russia, where the state-backed messaging service MAX was ordered to be installed by default on all devices—a move criticized as a potential surveillance tool.

Defending the Sanchar Saathi app, the government stated it is "secure and purely meant to help citizens from bad actors in the cyber world." The ministry added that mandatory pre-installation is no longer necessary, as the app is gaining "wide user acceptance" on its own.

Minister Clarifies Functionality

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed concerns in the Lok Sabha, reassuring citizens that the app does not enable snooping.

"Sanchar Saathi app se na snooping sambhav hai, no snooping hoga," he said in response to Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda’s query regarding potential surveillance.

Scindia reiterated that the app becomes operational only when a user registers on it, and users can delete it at any time.

"If a consumer has not been registered on the app, then the app will not be operational and one can also delete the app," he said.

Impact So Far

The app has already seen around 1.5 crore downloads. According to the ministry, its impact is measurable:

26 lakh stolen handsets traced

7 lakh stolen handsets returned to consumers

41 lakh mobile connections disconnected

6 lakh frauds blocked

The original November 28 order had mandated that smartphone manufacturers pre-install the app on all new devices and push it via updates to older phones. It also required that the app be "readily visible and accessible" and that "functionalities are not disabled or restricted."

Following backlash, the ministry issued an explainer clarifying that this directive applied to manufacturers and not to users.

Privacy Measures Explained

The ministry emphasized that the Sanchar Saathi app only accesses phone data with explicit user permission. For example, the app requires permission to "make & manage phone calls" to verify the active SIM during registration and sends one SMS for verification, similar to banking apps and UPI platforms.

"The app needs access to the camera to take pictures of the product, such as the IMEI number printed on the box, for checking genuineness of a handset, and to send captured screenshots of a fraud call or SMS as chosen by the user as evidence," the explainer said.

Importantly, the app does not access contacts, location, microphone, Bluetooth, or any other personal data unless explicitly permitted by the user during interactions for reporting fraud. Users can revoke permissions or uninstall the app at any time.

"The Sanchar Saathi app has limited access to phone data and that too only to the extent citizens permit it in each 'interaction of reporting fraud,'" the explainer stated.

Political Backlash

Despite clarifications, opposition parties remained critical. Congress alleged that the app represented government surveillance.