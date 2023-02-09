Twitter Blue is in India at Rs 900 for app, Rs 650 for website: How to subscribe? What are benefits?

Indian users can now subscribe to Twitter Blue, which was earlier available only in select countries. Twitter Blue, which was revamped last year, offers users several new features such as the blue check mark, the ability to edit tweets, longer video posts, organized bookmarks and more. Know all about it.

In India, Twitter Blue has been formally introduced. On both Android and iOS, the service will cost Rs 900 a month; however, Twitter is claiming that this is a limited-time offer, so there may be a price increase in the future. It would only cost Rs 650 per month when done online (566.7 a month if you opt for annual plan). As anticipated, members will receive a blue check mark on their profile (after a review by the firm) in addition to a few additional benefits, such as priority in search and the option to publish lengthier films, albeit these features are not yet accessible.

According to Twitter, those that pay will receive, once accepted, a blue checkmark, 50 percent less advertising on the home timeline and priority in replies, mentions, and searches

being able to upload lengthier videos and early access to features from Twitter Blue Labs include tweet editing. It also includes an NFT profile images, and 1080p video uploads.

For those who sign up on the internet for a whole year, the business is providing a discounted rate. If a customer chooses to pay their membership on a monthly basis, they would wind up paying Rs 7,800, whereas doing so on an annual basis will save them Rs 1,000 and result in a payment of Rs 6,800.

How to activate Twitter Blue for yourself?

Simply choose "Twitter Blue" from the left column of the page. You can select your desired plan from a pop-up before completing the payment. Only the website will have access to the yearly plan.

To reach the menu on Android and iOS, launch the app, then slide right. The option labelled "Twitter Blue" will then appear. As soon as you click it, Twitter will let you sign up for the premium service for Rs 900 a month.

The launch of Twitter's Blue membership service has been turbulent. In November of last year, the service was first introduced in a few regions, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. However, after a number of questionable accounts were validated in return for money, the service was withdrawn from those markets.

Although there was uncertainty over the service's introduction in additional areas, it was reintroduced in December with various amended terms and conditions, including phone number verification. It appears that the service quietly went online in India today.

