Google India Trending Meanings 2025: The list of the most searched meanings on Google India for the year 2025 is out. This year, Indians extensively searched for the meanings of words like Ceasefire, Mayday, and 5201314.

Top 10 Searched Meanings Google India 2025: In 2025, people didn't just search for news on the internet; they also extensively searched Google for new words and their meanings. Sometimes, certain words suddenly become popular due to social media, movies, games, and global events, and people don't know much about them. Here are the top 10 words and their meanings most searched by people on Google India in 2025.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meanings of the 10 most searched words on Google India in 2025

Meaning of Ceasefire

Ceasefire means to stop a war or a fight. That is, when two parties stop firing or attacking each other, it is called a ceasefire. This word was used extensively during the India-Pakistan tensions in 2025.

Meaning of Mock Drill

Mock drill means a practice or simulation. For example, practicing fire safety with the fire brigade or in a school, so that people are prepared for a real emergency. During the tensions between India and Pakistan in 2025, emergency mock drills were conducted across the country. This word was searched a lot then.

Meaning of Pookie

Pookie is a cute or friendly term of endearment. People often use it affectionately for their partners or children.

Meaning of Mayday

Mayday is a distress signal for an emergency. When someone is in danger or needs help, it is said over the radio or on a call. These were the pilot's last words during the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash in 2025.

Meaning of 5201314

5201314 is a numerical code used to express love. It means 'I love you forever'. It is especially trendy on social media and in messaging.

Meaning of Stampede

Stampede means a rush or panic of a large crowd. For example, when a crowd suddenly starts running at an event or in a stadium. This word was heavily searched during the stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh in 2025.

Meaning of Ee Sala Cup Namde

This is a famous cricket chant which means 'This year the cup is ours'. Indian cricket fans, in particular, use this slogan to support their team.

Meaning of Nonce

Nonce means a temporary password or a one-time use code. This term is often used in technology and cybersecurity.

Meaning of Latent

Latent means hidden or a concealed quality. For example, a person might have a talent that has not yet been revealed.

Meaning of Incel

Incel is an internet term that means 'involuntarily celibate', referring to people who are unsuccessful in their relationships or romance and discuss it online.