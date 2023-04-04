Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter logo changed from iconic blue bird to doge meme

    Elon Musk changed the official logo of Twitter from a bright blue silhouette of a bird to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, a derpy-looking Shiba Inu. Notably, Musk has often latched on to Dogecoin’s internet popularity, even before buying the microblogging platform.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    The distinctive blue bird logo, which has functioned as a home button on the web version of the microblogging site, has been replaced by the "doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency by Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

    On Monday, Twitter users spotted the "doge" meme, which is a component of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency emblem and was made as a prank in 2013.

    The Shiba Inu-faced "doge" meme, which Musk also posted on his account, depicts him in the vehicle informing the policeman who appears to be looking at his driver's licence that his picture has been changed.

    It is important to note that the Shiba Inu doge picture serves as the well-known logo of the Dogecoin network and cryptocurrency, which was developed in 2013 as a joke to parody other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, according to Variety.

    The image of the discussion between the anonymous account and Twitter's CEO from March 26, 2022, in which the latter requested to change the bird emblem to "doge," was also shared by the company's CEO. Musk tweeted a link to this article and added, "As promised."

    According to media reports, Musk, who paid USD 44 billion to acquire Twitter, is a well-known superfan of the Doge meme and has pushed Dogecoin on Twitter and while hosting "Saturday Night Live" last year. Dogecoin's worth increased by over 20% on Monday after Twitter's online logo changed.  

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
