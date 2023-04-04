Twitter logo changed from iconic blue bird to doge meme

Elon Musk changed the official logo of Twitter from a bright blue silhouette of a bird to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, a derpy-looking Shiba Inu. Notably, Musk has often latched on to Dogecoin’s internet popularity, even before buying the microblogging platform.

According to media reports, Musk, who paid USD 44 billion to acquire Twitter, is a well-known superfan of the Doge meme and has pushed Dogecoin on Twitter and while hosting "Saturday Night Live" last year. Dogecoin's worth increased by over 20% on Monday after Twitter's online logo changed.