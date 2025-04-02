user
NSA warns iPhone and Android users – Update THIS setting for better security!

The NSA highlights security risks in Signal, focusing on user behavior, not app vulnerabilities. Linked Devices and Group Invite Links can expose private conversations if not managed carefully.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 1:16 PM IST

The National Security Agency (NSA) has offered more insights into the dangers of secure messaging in the workplace, specifically highlighting two features of the Signal app. According to Forbes, the most recent advice stressed that the main issue is not app vulnerabilities but rather user conduct. Due to a recent event, the NSA's warning was mistakenly classified as a Signal vulnerability, while it really discusses how basic user mistakes may jeopardise security. Users are urged to modify their message settings.

According to reports, the NSA discussed Signal's two main features: Group Invite Links and Linked Devices.

Users may synchronise messages across different devices using the Linked Devices feature, which facilitates more seamless communication. A complete duplicate of the account might exist on another device if it is exploited, despite the fact that it is handy. The NSA advises users to periodically check and unlink any unknown devices in their app's settings to guard against unauthorised access.

Also Read | 'AI may replace humans': Microsoft founder Bill Gates predicts 2-day work week in next 10 years (WATCH)

The NSA's "memo used the term 'vulnerability' in relation to Signal-but it had nothing to do with Signal's core tech," Signal wrote in a social media post on Tuesday in response to the bulletin. Signal users were the focus of a warning about phishing schemes.

In essence, group invite links make it easier to add new members to a group. As demonstrated in the recent episode where National Security Advisor (NSA) Mike Waltz faced criticism after "mistakenly" adding The Atlantic's editor to a private chat discussing a bombing campaign in Yemen, they also present a security risk because they may inadvertently reveal private conversations to unintended users.

Also Read | 'Best thing about China's DeepSeek...': What Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during employee Townhall

The NSA is an arm of the Defense Department and specializes in signals intelligence — which is derived from electronic transmissions — and cybersecurity. The agency is responsible for monitoring, collecting and processing information and data for U.S. national security interests. 

