Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to launch today: Check time, expected price and features

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is launching in India today, April 2, at 12PM. The business has disclosed a number of facts about the future product before to its introduction. For example, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU powers the Edge 60 Fusion, which also has a 5,500mAh battery. However, let's examine the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion's availability and cost before delving into the specifics of the next gadget.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected features

A stunning 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is anticipated to be a highlight of the gadget, offering a fluid and captivating visual experience. According to rumours, the phone's central processor will feature MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 chipset, which is based on TSMC's state-of-the-art 4nm technology. According to reports, this CPU balances speed and power efficiency with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.60GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores operating at 2.0GHz.

According to custom, Motorola's Edge Fusion devices are either widely available or reasonably priced. In a same vein, we believe the Moto Edge 60 Fusion will be more affordable. The most recent leak claims that tipster Sanju Choudhary disclosed the forthcoming Edge 60 Fusion's pricing on X, previously Twitter. He emphasises that the Edge 60 Fusion would continue to cost less than Rs 25,000.

It is anticipated that the camera will include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 700 primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. A third camera may exist, according to leaked photos, although its exact characteristics are yet unclear. According to reports, the gadget would have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected price

Notably, there are discounts included in these leaked pricing. This pricing offers a point of view, even if the specifics of the sale and discount will not be made public until after the debut. Recall that the Moto Edge 50 Fusion cost Rs 22,999 when it was first released. According to leaked photos, the phone is anticipated to be available in three different colours: blue, pink, and purple.

