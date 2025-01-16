Saif Ali Khan attack: Secure your home NOW! 5 gadgets to prevent theft and burglaries

Boost your home security with AI-powered smart devices. From smart doorbells and cameras to motion sensors and smart locks, learn how to protect your loved ones with real-time monitoring and alerts. Enhance safety and gain peace of mind today.

Saif Ali Khan attack: Secure your home NOW! 5 gadgets to prevent theft and burglaries gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

We started to doubt our safety at home after the recent incident in which Saif Ali Khan was beaten during a robbery attempt at his Bandra house. The primary concern is protecting our home, which undoubtedly requires an additional layer of security. When it comes to technology, we live in a time of great breakthroughs. Artificial intelligence has taken over a lot of tasks, and it may even help you improve security with cutting-edge devices.

These days, we have smart cameras and sophisticated locks for home security, which allow you monitor your property and provide some piece of mind. In addition to cameras, a number of AI tools, devices, apps, and other resources might be employed to shield your loved ones from any unwanted circumstance.

1. Smart doorbell

Nowadays, if you live alone or have an older person living with you, this is a must-have. With smart doorbell cameras, you may maintain a connection to your house while you're gone. You won't need to physically open your door thanks to this gadget, which lets you see, hear, and speak with visitors in real time via your smartphone. It has sophisticated capabilities like night vision and motion detection to make sure your house can keep an eye on activities at your door all day, every day.

2. Security cameras, both indoors and out

Make sure to always keep an eye on your home, and these days, high-quality security cameras are increasingly popular. Wide-angle views, AI-powered motion detection, and HD video are features of modern cameras. If they detect any suspicious activity, some even feature sirens and two-way audio to alert intruders.

3. Lights with motion sensors

All you have to do is light up your property to help ward off intruders or criminals. When motion is detected, motion sensor lights will automatically turn on your home's lights to deter potential attackers. You can get these energy-efficient, simple-to-install lights from any electronics store or online.

4. Smart locks

By adding smart locks to your home security system, you may increase the security of your door. Using PIN numbers, smartphone applications, or even biometric access, one might have keyless entrance. These locks will notify you of any unwanted attempts and allow trustworthy people to access your system remotely.

5. Intelligent door and window sensors

These little gadgets, which will notify you anytime a door or window is opened suddenly, are another approach to ward off trespassers. They will notify your phone in real time and are linked with home security systems. This technology will make your house smarter, adding an additional layer of protection.

