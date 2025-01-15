iPhone 14 at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart! Check out Republic Day deal details

The iPhone 14's price has significantly dropped since its 2022 release. Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 at its lowest price yet for Republic Day, with additional discounts and exchange offers available.

In 2022, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 series, and now, more than two years later, the price has drastically decreased. This is an excellent chance to get the iPhone 14 at a discounted price if you're thinking about buying an iPhone in 2025. Flipkart is providing significant savings on a variety of iPhone models. iPhones are well known for their strong security features and elegant appearance. Even after two years of use, the iPhone 14 still performs better than a lot of Android devices. The iPhone 14, which is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, offers a smooth experience even while multitasking and doing resource-intensive tasks.

iPhone 14 offer on Republic Day sale 2025 Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 by an astounding amount as Republic Day approaches. Right now, this smartphone is available for the lowest price yet. After a massive 14 percent discount, the iPhone 14's original price of Rs 59,900 has been dropped to Rs 50,999. Flipkart is also providing a number of other special offers in addition to this flat 14% discount. Customers who use an HDFC bank card can receive an immediate discount of Rs 1,000. Even better, you can get this smartphone on an EMI plan for as little as Rs 1,793. Additionally, you may save even more thanks to Flipkart's robust exchange program. You might be able to trade in your old smartphone for up to Rs 30,200. You might still get the iPhone 14 for a very reasonable price even if you only get half of this value. The functioning and physical state of your previous gadget will determine the trade value, though.

All you need to know about iPhone 14 The iPhone 14 has a glass back panel and an aluminum frame. Because of its IP68 designation, it is water and dust resistant. Protected by ceramic shield glass, the gadget has a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and compatibility for HDR10+. It contains the Apple A15 Bionic CPU for optimal performance. With 12 + 12 megapixel sensors, this amazing dual-camera configuration is ideal for taking breathtaking pictures. The gadget has a massive 512GB of storage and up to 6GB of RAM.







Latest Videos