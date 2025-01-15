iPhone 14 at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart! Check out Republic Day deal details

The iPhone 14's price has significantly dropped since its 2022 release. Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 at its lowest price yet for Republic Day, with additional discounts and exchange offers available.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 4:29 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 4:29 PM IST

In 2022, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 series, and now, more than two years later, the price has drastically decreased. This is an excellent chance to get the iPhone 14 at a discounted price if you're thinking about buying an iPhone in 2025. Flipkart is providing significant savings on a variety of iPhone models.

iPhones are well known for their strong security features and elegant appearance. Even after two years of use, the iPhone 14 still performs better than a lot of Android devices. The iPhone 14, which is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, offers a smooth experience even while multitasking and doing resource-intensive tasks.

article_image2

iPhone 14 offer on Republic Day sale 2025

Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 by an astounding amount as Republic Day approaches. Right now, this smartphone is available for the lowest price yet. After a massive 14 percent discount, the iPhone 14's original price of Rs 59,900 has been dropped to Rs 50,999. Flipkart is also providing a number of other special offers in addition to this flat 14% discount. Customers who use an HDFC bank card can receive an immediate discount of Rs 1,000. Even better, you can get this smartphone on an EMI plan for as little as Rs 1,793. Additionally, you may save even more thanks to Flipkart's robust exchange program.

You might be able to trade in your old smartphone for up to Rs 30,200. You might still get the iPhone 14 for a very reasonable price even if you only get half of this value. The functioning and physical state of your previous gadget will determine the trade value, though.

article_image3

All you need to know about iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 has a glass back panel and an aluminum frame. Because of its IP68 designation, it is water and dust resistant. Protected by ceramic shield glass, the gadget has a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and compatibility for HDR10+.

It contains the Apple A15 Bionic CPU for optimal performance. With 12 + 12 megapixel sensors, this amazing dual-camera configuration is ideal for taking breathtaking pictures. The gadget has a massive 512GB of storage and up to 6GB of RAM.


 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oppo Find N5, likely to be slimmest foldable phone, to launch in February with titanium body? gcw

Oppo Find N5, likely to be slimmest foldable phone, to launch in February with titanium body?

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event?

Apple iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor? gcw

iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 from colours to camera battery here is what we know gcw

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 | From colours to camera, battery; here's what we know

Recent Stories

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook snt

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook

Pakistan PM orders investigation after PIA's social media post on flight to Paris drew parallels to 9/11 dmn

Pakistan PM orders investigation after PIA's social media post on flight to Paris drew parallels to 9/11

tennis Novak Djokovic's diet: How gluten-free and plant-based diet shaped tennis legend's career? hrd

Novak Djokovic's diet: How gluten-free and plant-based diet shaped tennis legend's career?

8 Divyanka Tripathi-inspired lehengas for curvy women's style NTI

8 Divyanka Tripathi-inspired lehengas for curvy women's style

List of Kamal Haasan's Pongal Releases

Kaadhal Parisu to Mahanadhi-List of Kamal Haasan's Pongal Releases

Recent Videos

Global Internet Shutdown on Jan 16? THIS Simpsons Prediction is Breaking the Internet

Global Internet Shutdown on Jan 16? THIS Simpsons Prediction is Breaking the Internet

Video Icon
Celebrate Indian Army Day with These Top 10 PATRIOTIC SONGS That Evoke National Pride

Celebrate Indian Army Day with These Top 10 PATRIOTIC SONGS That Evoke National Pride

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Opens Up with Avinash Mishra About Blame for Alice’s Eviction

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Opens Up with Avinash Mishra About Blame for Alice’s Eviction

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Omung Kumar Brings Letters from Home, Eisha and Karan Break Down in Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Omung Kumar Brings Letters from Home, Eisha and Karan Break Down in Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | What are Pink Flame Retardants Used in California Wildfires?

World Pulse | What are Pink Flame Retardants Used in California Wildfires?

Video Icon