Redmi 13C to Tecno Pop 9: Check out 5 best smartphones under Rs 9,000

Discover the best smartphones under Rs 9000 with features like powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and impressive cameras. This list includes top contenders from brands like Samsung, Tecno, Realme, and more, helping you make an informed decision.

We offer everything you need if you're looking to get a low-cost smartphone for your loved ones to make daily duties easier. With so many alternatives available, it might be difficult to find a low-cost smartphone with promising qualities like a strong CPU, sufficient battery life, a competent camera, and others. We have thus compiled a list of the top phones under Rs. 9000 from companies like Samsung, Tecno, Realme, and others that provide feature-rich smartphones at a reasonable cost in order to make the work easier. Check out the list, which includes some of the most well-liked smartphones in the Rs. 9,000 price range, and make an informed choice. Also Read | Redmi 13 to Moto G85: Top 5 mid-range smartphones you can buy

Samsung Galaxy M05

1. Samsung Galaxy M05 Samsung offers some of the most reputable smartphones with cutting-edge features and strong performance across all price points. The 6.7-inch HD+ display of the Samsung Galaxy M05 is one of its highlights. The Mediatek Helio G85 and 8GB RAM run the smartphone. It has two cameras: a 50MP high-resolution primary camera and a secondary camera. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M05 has a 5000mAh battery that lasts a long time. Also Read | OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which flagship reigns supreme in 2025? Which one should you choose?

2. Tecno Pop 9 The Tecno Pop 9 is the next low-cost smartphone on our list, and it has several interesting features. A 48MP Sony AI camera on the Tecno Pop 9 takes detailed pictures. A MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor powers it, providing adequate performance for daily duties. It is also regarded as the first 5G phone on the market featuring all-directional NFC. Also Read | Apple’s new slim sensation: iPhone 17 Air could be just 5.5mm thin

3. Realme Narzo N61 The Realme NARZO N61 is another feature-rich smartphone with a number of potent functions. The 6.74-inch HD display of the Realme NARZO N61 can show at up to 90 Hz. A UNISOC T612 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage powers the smartphone. It has an IP54 grade for water and dust resistance, a 32MP ultra clear camera, ArmorShell protection, and more. Also Read | Flipkart Republic Day sale 2025: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro

4. Lava Yuva 3 The Indian company Lava is well-known for creating strong smartphones at competitive costs; the Lava Yuva 3 is one such device with cutting-edge capabilities. A Unisoc T606 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage power the smartphone. Additionally, the smartphone has a 13MP AI triple-camera configuration that produces excellent photos. Also Read | Amazon Republic Day sale 2025: iPhone 15 to iQOO 12; top 5 smartphone deals you can't miss

5. Redmi 13C The Redmi 13C is another feature-rich smartphone that costs less than Rs. 8,000. The MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage power the smartphone. It has a huge 5000mAh battery and a 50MP AI triple camera.

Latest Videos