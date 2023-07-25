'Reminds of a porn website...': Elon Musk trolled for bold 'X' logo for Twitter

Twitter's billionaire owner, Elon Musk, fulfilled his promise to change the app's logo to an "X." However, users have quickly mocked the new logo, suggesting that it resembles a logo more fitting for a porn site than a social media platform. Musk initiated the rebranding on Monday, replacing the iconic blue bird with a large "X" sign and referring to tweets as "x's."

Also read: Hiccup in Elon Musk's plan: Police interrupt Twitter's 'X' rebranding at San Francisco headquarters

Comedy writer Jesse McLaren expressed his disapproval of the new logo in a tweet, sharing an image of various websites with the "X" logo, joking that they all appeared to be porn sites except Twitter. His tweet garnered 3.9 million views, with many comments echoing his sentiments. Adult sites often use the letter "X" in their names and logos, referencing its historical association with X-rated content.

Musk shared an image of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters projecting the letter "X," leading users to express their concerns and confusion about the new logo. Some users joked that they mistook the logo for a porn site, emphasizing their attachment to the beloved and recognized blue bird.

""Oh dear. I didn't know about your rebrand idea and was looking for Twitter Verified, and scrolled right past your X logo, thinking it was a porn site. The bird is good, it's loved and recognized worldwide. You just can't buy that level of approbation," wrote one user.

Also read: Twitter 'X'-pires: Why did Elon Musk rebrand micro-blogging site

Parker Lyon, a former employee of Twitter, made fun of the logo's appearance on his LinkedIn profile, saying, "Get this shit off my Linkedin."

The comparison between Twitter's new logo and that of adult streaming site XVideos has been trending on Twitter since Sunday. XVideos even thanked Musk for the attention in a post. Musk's affinity for the letter "X" stems from his vision of creating an "everything app," where users can access various services like tweeting, shopping, and banking.

Musk's history with the letter "X" goes back to his days as a co-founder of the banking services site now known as PayPal. Originally, he wanted to name it "X," but other executives vetoed the idea due to its associations with adult content. However, the Twitter rebranding hasn't gone smoothly, as police halted the removal of the "Twitter" sign from the San Francisco headquarters, leaving behind only the letters "er."

Also read: Farewell blue bird, hello 'X': Twitter's new logo triggers massive meme fest

Adding to the challenges, Twitter's competitor, Meta, has already trademarked the "X" logo, creating further complications for Musk's rebranding efforts. Meta recently launched the text-based app Threads as a rival to Twitter, which now faces additional hurdles in its logo change process.