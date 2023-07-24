Technology

Twitter 'X'-pires! Why did Elon Musk rebrand micro-blogging site

Image credits: Getty

Twitter bird has flown away

Elon Musk has rebranded Twitter as 'X' - a concept that dates back to 1999 when he founded an ambitious venture called http://X.com.

Image credits: Getty

Musk's fascination with 'X.com'

In 1999, Musk envisioned 'X.com' would be a one-stop everything-store for all financial needs; believed money is essentially data.

Image credits: Getty

Twitter X

Musk believed that money is essentially data and sought to securely record all transactions in real-time, making 'X.com' a multitrillion-dollar company.

Image credits: Getty

Challenges galore

Journey to build X.com was filled with pressure & challenges. Musk was determined to make 'X.com' a groundbreaking success.

Image credits: Getty

What happened to X.com

'X.com' evolved into what we know today as PayPal. Musk insisted on keeping parent company's name.

Image credits: Getty

Fulfilling original vision from 1999

Fast forward to 2022, and Musk's interest in 'X.com' resurfaced, leading him to plan the rebranding of Twitter with that iconic name.

Image credits: Getty

Musk's future vision for 'X'

Musk envisions turning Twitter into a combination of financial platform and social network, powered by AI.

Image credits: Getty

Embracing brand 'X'

Musk's decision to embrace 'X' as Twitter's new identity is part of his grand plan to transform the micro-blogging platform into a super app.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One