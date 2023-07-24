Twitter 'X'-pires! Why did Elon Musk rebrand micro-blogging site

Technology
Elon Musk has rebranded Twitter as 'X' - a concept that dates back to 1999 when he founded an ambitious venture called http://X.com.
In 1999, Musk envisioned 'X.com' would be a one-stop everything-store for all financial needs; believed money is essentially data.
Musk believed that money is essentially data and sought to securely record all transactions in real-time, making 'X.com' a multitrillion-dollar company.
Journey to build X.com was filled with pressure & challenges. Musk was determined to make 'X.com' a groundbreaking success.
'X.com' evolved into what we know today as PayPal. Musk insisted on keeping parent company's name.
Fast forward to 2022, and Musk's interest in 'X.com' resurfaced, leading him to plan the rebranding of Twitter with that iconic name.
Musk envisions turning Twitter into a combination of financial platform and social network, powered by AI.
Musk's decision to embrace 'X' as Twitter's new identity is part of his grand plan to transform the micro-blogging platform into a super app.