Farewell blue bird, hello 'X': Twitter's new logo triggers massive meme fest

Musk tweeted, 'X.com now points to Twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today.' Musk has had a long affinity with the letter ‘X’ Twitter has recently witnessed a dip in advertising revenue during the departure of sales executives.

Twitter’s Elon Musk has announced that he is replacing the platform’s longtime bird logo with letter 'X'. He tweeted, 'X.com now points to Twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today.'

The CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, referred to 'X' as the "future state of unlimited interactivity" that would be "centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking, and create a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities." This was expected because Musk has always had a fondness for the letter "X." It all started in 1999 when he co-founded X.com, an online bank that merged with another start-up to become PayPal.

With the new strange choice of logo for Twitter, users have mixed reactions on the internet. Here are a few that you won't want to miss.

Even Twitter’s official handle is no longer known by the blue bird. The X logo has replaced the bird and the handle’s display name also says X. The bio reads, ‘What’s happening?’

In April this year, a document submitted in a court in California hinted that Twitter no longer exists as an independent entity. The company had been merged into X Corp.

