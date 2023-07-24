Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farewell blue bird, hello 'X': Twitter's new logo triggers massive meme fest

    Musk tweeted, 'X.com now points to Twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today.' Musk has had a long affinity with the letter ‘X’ Twitter has recently witnessed a dip in advertising revenue during the departure of sales executives.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Twitter’s Elon Musk has announced that he is replacing the platform’s longtime bird logo with letter 'X'.  He tweeted, 'X.com now points to Twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today.'

    The CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, referred to 'X' as the "future state of unlimited interactivity" that would be "centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking, and create a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities."  This was expected because Musk has always had a fondness for the letter "X." It all started in 1999 when he co-founded X.com, an online bank that merged with another start-up to become PayPal.

    With the new strange choice of logo for Twitter, users have mixed reactions on the internet. Here are a few that you won't want to miss.

    Even Twitter’s official handle is no longer known by the blue bird. The X logo has replaced the bird and the handle’s display name also says X. The bio reads, ‘What’s happening?’ 

    In April this year, a document submitted in a court in California hinted that Twitter no longer exists as an independent entity. The company had been merged into X Corp.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
