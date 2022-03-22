OnePlus planning to launch Nord smartwatch soon in India

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Following the reports, OnePlus India will release its upcoming Nord Watch for less than Rs 10,000. As per reports, the price could range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    OnePlus appears to be planning to enter into the low-cost smartwatch market. As per the new report, an affordable smartwatch is already in the works, and OnePlus may release a Nord smartwatch in the coming months. As per 91Mobiles and tipster Yogesh Brar, the wearable will debut in India in the second half of 2022, alongside the OnePlus Nord 3.

    While the company already sells two fitness bands for less than Rs 5,000, it may now be planning to offer its users an affordable smartwatch. However, it will cost significantly more than the fitness bands and is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. As per the cited source, the price could range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000.

    The upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch's features and design are currently unknown, but more information is expected to surface online in the coming weeks or months. So far, OnePlus has only launched one smartwatch in India, and that too at a premium price. It charges Rs 14,999 for the OnePlus Watch.

    The OnePlus smartwatch is expected to include some basic features found in most budget wearables. Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, step tracking, and other features are available. It will almost certainly have the ability to control music playback. 

    It's presently not clear whether the brand will use the same round dial that it offers with the premium OnePlus Watch or a square-shaped design for the affordable series. Because the brand chose to offer its premium watch with a custom Real-Time Operating System, it is not expected to include Google's WearOS (RTOS).

    While OnePlus has established itself successfully in the audio and smartphone segments, it has yet to thrive in the wearable segment, which is currently dominated by brands such as Xiaomi, Noise, AmazFit, Apple, and Fitbit. With the release of the OnePlus Nord smartwatch, the company may be attempting to attract customers who can spend less than Rs 10,000 on a wearable. 

    As per the recent Counterpoint report, Apple will maintain its lead in the premium wearable segment with a 30 per cent market share in 2021. Last year, Samsung saw some growth, and it now has a 10.2 per cent market share. Xiaomi and Noise remain at the top of the budget and mid-range segments.

