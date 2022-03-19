Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch’s ECG feature yet again saves man’s life in Haryana

    On March 12, Nitesh Chopra felt discomfort in his chest. On monitoring his Electrocardiogram (ECG) on his Apple Watch, the device threw up an alert. Following which, Chopra and his wife Neha rushed to the hospital, where a doctor’s monitored reading confirmed the Apple Watch’s reading.
     

    Apple Watch ECG feature yet again saves man's life in Haryana-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Yamunanagar, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    Apple Watch has saved another Indian’s life, this time a dentist from Yamunanagar in Haryana who bought the wearable device as a birthday gift for his wife. The ECG feature just proved to be just more than an application on the Apple Watch as a 34-year-old Haryana resident who was detected with an irregular heart rhythm (Afib) alert on his device alerted him, who was taken to the hospital, thereby saving his life.

    On March 12, Nitesh Chopra felt discomfort in his chest. On monitoring his Electrocardiogram (ECG) on his Apple Watch, the device threw up an alert. Following which, Chopra and his wife Neha rushed to the hospital, where a doctor’s monitored reading confirmed the Apple Watch’s reading.

    The same day, doctors took charge and performed an emergency angiography as well—which revealed that Chopra’s main coronary artery was completely blocked, this could lead to a potential cardiac arrest.

    Also read: Apple unveils cheapest iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chipset, 5G support, starting price of Rs 43,900

    “I thank the Apple Watch for saving my husband’s life. I sent a thank you email to Apple CEO Tim Cook, to which he responded, ‘I am glad you got the required medical attention. Be healthy,’” his wife Neha Nagal was quoted by news agency IANS.

    Nitesh was feeling uneasy since March 8 and on March 12, had developed breathlessness and other issues. After seeing the two ECG reports from Apple Watch, they immediately went to a nearby hospital. There another ECG was taken which also showed irregular heart rate.

    “If these small gadgets can save your life, they are worth it,” Chopra told IANS.

    Also read: Apple announces new green versions of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro; price starting at Rs 79,900

    Meanwhile, in a letter to Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, Neha wrote, “We reached the hospital only because of the technology provided by you and my husband is now fine and healthy. I wish you lots of love and happiness and thank you for giving my husband his life.”

    Responding to Neha’s letter, Tim said, “I’m so glad you sought medical attention and received the treatment you needed. Thanks for sharing your story with us. Be well. Best, Tim”

    How to use the ECG app on Apple Watch

    The ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, or Series 7 can record your heartbeat and rhythm using the electrical heart sensor. As it throws an alert, check the recording for atrial fibrillation (AFib), a form of irregular rhythm.

    The ECG app records an electrocardiogram which represents the electrical pulses that make your heartbeat. The ECG app checks these pulses to get your heart rate and see if the upper and lower chambers of your heart are in rhythm. If they’re out of rhythm, that could be AFib.

    Also read: Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset

    Install and set up the ECG app

    The ECG app is installed during the ECG app setup in the Health app. Follow these steps to set up the ECG app:

    ·         Open the Health app on your iPhone.

    ·         Follow the onscreen steps. If you don’t see a prompt to set up, tap the Browse tab, then tap Heart.

    ·         Go to ECG and then click ‘Set Up ECG App’.

    ·         After setting up, open the ECG app to take an ECG. If you still don’t see the app on your Apple Watch, open the Watch App on your iPhone and tap Heart.

    ·         In the ECG section, tap Install to install the ECG app.

    Also read: Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beware Government warns Microsoft Edge users - ADT

    Beware, Government warns Microsoft Edge users

    Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn suspends production in COVID-hit Shenzhen due to lockdown-dnm

    Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn suspends production in COVID-hit Shenzhen due to lockdown

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre order begins today All you need to know gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre-order begins today; All you need to know

    Facebook temporarily allows posts on violent speech against Russian invaders gcw

    Facebook temporarily allows posts on violent speech against 'Russian invaders'

    Explorer Shackleton's lost ship Endurance discovered in Antarctic depths-dnm

    Explorer Shackleton’s lost ship 'Endurance' discovered in Antarctic depths

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma eyeing major T20 career milestone snt

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma eyeing major T20 career milestone

    Katrina Kaif in bikini; here's how her father-in-law Sham Kaushal reacted to it RCB

    Katrina Kaif in bikini; here's how her father-in-law Sham Kaushal reacted to it

    Ukraine access to Sea of Azov temporarily lost as Russian Army tightens the noose-dnm

    Ukraine’s access to Sea of Azov ‘temporarily’ lost as Russian Army 'tightens the noose'

    tennis 'Thank You, Roger' trends after Federer sends Ukraine children USD 500,000 donation snt

    'Thank You, Roger' trends after Federer sends Ukraine children USD 500,000 donation

    All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery RCB

    All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery

    Recent Videos

    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon
    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon