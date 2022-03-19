Apple Watch’s ECG feature yet again saves man’s life in Haryana

On March 12, Nitesh Chopra felt discomfort in his chest. On monitoring his Electrocardiogram (ECG) on his Apple Watch, the device threw up an alert. Following which, Chopra and his wife Neha rushed to the hospital, where a doctor’s monitored reading confirmed the Apple Watch’s reading.

Apple Watch has saved another Indian’s life, this time a dentist from Yamunanagar in Haryana who bought the wearable device as a birthday gift for his wife. The ECG feature just proved to be just more than an application on the Apple Watch as a 34-year-old Haryana resident who was detected with an irregular heart rhythm (Afib) alert on his device alerted him, who was taken to the hospital, thereby saving his life.

On March 12, Nitesh Chopra felt discomfort in his chest. On monitoring his Electrocardiogram (ECG) on his Apple Watch, the device threw up an alert. Following which, Chopra and his wife Neha rushed to the hospital, where a doctor’s monitored reading confirmed the Apple Watch’s reading.

The same day, doctors took charge and performed an emergency angiography as well—which revealed that Chopra’s main coronary artery was completely blocked, this could lead to a potential cardiac arrest.

Also read: Apple unveils cheapest iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chipset, 5G support, starting price of Rs 43,900

“I thank the Apple Watch for saving my husband’s life. I sent a thank you email to Apple CEO Tim Cook, to which he responded, ‘I am glad you got the required medical attention. Be healthy,’” his wife Neha Nagal was quoted by news agency IANS.

Nitesh was feeling uneasy since March 8 and on March 12, had developed breathlessness and other issues. After seeing the two ECG reports from Apple Watch, they immediately went to a nearby hospital. There another ECG was taken which also showed irregular heart rate.

“If these small gadgets can save your life, they are worth it,” Chopra told IANS.

Also read: Apple announces new green versions of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro; price starting at Rs 79,900

Meanwhile, in a letter to Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, Neha wrote, “We reached the hospital only because of the technology provided by you and my husband is now fine and healthy. I wish you lots of love and happiness and thank you for giving my husband his life.”

Responding to Neha’s letter, Tim said, “I’m so glad you sought medical attention and received the treatment you needed. Thanks for sharing your story with us. Be well. Best, Tim”

How to use the ECG app on Apple Watch

The ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, or Series 7 can record your heartbeat and rhythm using the electrical heart sensor. As it throws an alert, check the recording for atrial fibrillation (AFib), a form of irregular rhythm.

The ECG app records an electrocardiogram which represents the electrical pulses that make your heartbeat. The ECG app checks these pulses to get your heart rate and see if the upper and lower chambers of your heart are in rhythm. If they’re out of rhythm, that could be AFib.

Also read: Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset

Install and set up the ECG app

The ECG app is installed during the ECG app setup in the Health app. Follow these steps to set up the ECG app:

· Open the Health app on your iPhone.

· Follow the onscreen steps. If you don’t see a prompt to set up, tap the Browse tab, then tap Heart.

· Go to ECG and then click ‘Set Up ECG App’.

· After setting up, open the ECG app to take an ECG. If you still don’t see the app on your Apple Watch, open the Watch App on your iPhone and tap Heart.

· In the ECG section, tap Install to install the ECG app.

Also read: Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8