Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple down: Users complain of not being able to use services; sparks meme fest

    Apple appears to have suffered a massive outage on Monday after users began reporting problems accessing the App store, iCloud and Apple Music.

    Apple down Users complain of not being able to use App store, iCloud and other services sparks meme fest snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    United States, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 11:11 PM IST

    Apple appeared to have suffered a massive outage on Monday after several users took to social media platforms to report problems accessing the App Store, iCloud, Apple Music, iMessage, Maps and several other services.

    Apple's websites were also offline, with the iCloud page and other internet services not working.

    According to Down Detector, thousands of people, mostly from the United States and the United Kingdom, complained of having issues around 16:30 GMT (11:30 ET). Users also logged problems with Find my iPhone, iTunes and Apple TV.

    It is currently unclear what caused the issue, as users await a statement from the company. Apple's status page is currently showing that 'all services are operating normally.'

    Many Apple users have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 11:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iOS 15 point 4 update is causing battery drainage for few users Report gcw

    iOS 15.4 update is causing battery drainage for few users: Report

    Apple Watch ECG feature yet again saves man's life in Haryana-dnm

    Apple Watch’s ECG feature yet again saves man’s life in Haryana

    Beware Government warns Microsoft Edge users - ADT

    Beware, Government warns Microsoft Edge users

    Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn suspends production in COVID-hit Shenzhen due to lockdown-dnm

    Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn suspends production in COVID-hit Shenzhen due to lockdown

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre order begins today All you need to know gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre-order begins today; All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Beckham applauded for letting Ukrainian doctor use his Instagram account to show life-saving work snt

    Beckham applauded for letting Ukrainian doctor use his Instagram account to show life-saving work

    The Kashmir Files: Rajasthan government foresees law and order issue, orders Section 144 in Kota

    The Kashmir Files: Rajasthan government foresees law and order issue, orders Section 144 in Kota

    Naveen body given to SS Medical College, family says, 'future generation can use for research'-ycb

    Naveen's body given to SS Medical College, family says, 'future generation can use for research'

    tennis indian wells Rafael Nadal reveals breathing difficulties leaves fans worried snt

    'Feels like a needle inside': Nadal reveals breathing difficulties; leaves fans worried

    Russia bans Facebook and Instagram under Extremism Law amid Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Russia bans Facebook and Instagram under ‘Extremism’ Law amid Ukraine crisis

    Recent Videos

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid

    Video Icon