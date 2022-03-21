Apple down: Users complain of not being able to use services; sparks meme fest

Apple appears to have suffered a massive outage on Monday after users began reporting problems accessing the App store, iCloud and Apple Music.

Apple appeared to have suffered a massive outage on Monday after several users took to social media platforms to report problems accessing the App Store, iCloud, Apple Music, iMessage, Maps and several other services.

Apple's websites were also offline, with the iCloud page and other internet services not working.

According to Down Detector, thousands of people, mostly from the United States and the United Kingdom, complained of having issues around 16:30 GMT (11:30 ET). Users also logged problems with Find my iPhone, iTunes and Apple TV.

It is currently unclear what caused the issue, as users await a statement from the company. Apple's status page is currently showing that 'all services are operating normally.'

Many Apple users have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration. Here's a look at some of the reactions: