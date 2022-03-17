Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beware, Government warns Microsoft Edge users

    As per the warning, several vulnerabilities have been registered in the Edge browser, which an attacker might exploit to compromise the focused system. 

    Beware Government warns Microsoft Edge users - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 6:12 PM IST

    Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the IT Ministry has issued an excessive severity warning for the users of Microsoft Edge. The warning goes to the users whose browser's model previous to 99.0.1150.30. 

    Several vulnerabilities have been registered in the Edge browser following the warning, which an attacker might exploit to compromise the focused system. 

    The government has now issued an advisory stating that the vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge due to heap buffer overflow in ANGLE, use-after-free in Cast UI, use after free in Omnibox, out of bounds read in ANGLE, use after free in Views, use-after-free in WebShare, a type confusion in Blink Layout, use-after-free in Media, out of bounds memory access in Mojo, use-after-free in MediaStream, insufficient policy enforcement in Installer, a heap buffer overflow in Cast UI, inappropriate implementation in HTML parser, inappropriate implementation in full-screen mode, inappropriate implementation in Permissions, use-after-free in Browser Switcher, data leak in Canvas, inappropriate implementation in Autofill, use-after-free in Chrome OS Shell and out of bounds memory access in WebXR.

    An attacker can take advantage of these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request. An attacker may be able to compromise the targeted system if those vulnerabilities are successfully exploited.

    To remain secure from such exploitation, the CERT-In suggests Microsoft Edge users replace the browser with the most updated model. The model 
    99.0.1150.39 was rolled out by the tech big final week, and it incorporates the most recent Security Updates of the Chromium venture. The replacement additionally incorporates repair for numerous bugs and efficiency issues.

    As per StatCounter, Edge is now used on 9.54 per cent of desktops worldwide, trailing only Apple's Safari with a 9.84 per cent market share. As per the data, Google Chrome still has the largest market share, with 65.38 per cent of users. Since the release of the new Windows operating system, Edge has seen significant development.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 6:12 PM IST
