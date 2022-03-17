Beware, Government warns Microsoft Edge users

As per the warning, several vulnerabilities have been registered in the Edge browser, which an attacker might exploit to compromise the focused system.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the IT Ministry has issued an excessive severity warning for the users of Microsoft Edge. The warning goes to the users whose browser's model previous to 99.0.1150.30.

Several vulnerabilities have been registered in the Edge browser following the warning, which an attacker might exploit to compromise the focused system.

The government has now issued an advisory stating that the vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge due to heap buffer overflow in ANGLE, use-after-free in Cast UI, use after free in Omnibox, out of bounds read in ANGLE, use after free in Views, use-after-free in WebShare, a type confusion in Blink Layout, use-after-free in Media, out of bounds memory access in Mojo, use-after-free in MediaStream, insufficient policy enforcement in Installer, a heap buffer overflow in Cast UI, inappropriate implementation in HTML parser, inappropriate implementation in full-screen mode, inappropriate implementation in Permissions, use-after-free in Browser Switcher, data leak in Canvas, inappropriate implementation in Autofill, use-after-free in Chrome OS Shell and out of bounds memory access in WebXR.

An attacker can take advantage of these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request. An attacker may be able to compromise the targeted system if those vulnerabilities are successfully exploited.

To remain secure from such exploitation, the CERT-In suggests Microsoft Edge users replace the browser with the most updated model. The model

99.0.1150.39 was rolled out by the tech big final week, and it incorporates the most recent Security Updates of the Chromium venture. The replacement additionally incorporates repair for numerous bugs and efficiency issues.

As per StatCounter, Edge is now used on 9.54 per cent of desktops worldwide, trailing only Apple's Safari with a 9.84 per cent market share. As per the data, Google Chrome still has the largest market share, with 65.38 per cent of users. Since the release of the new Windows operating system, Edge has seen significant development.

Also Read: Facebook temporarily allows posts on violent speech against 'Russian invaders'

Also Read: Apple, Nike, Ford and more - Global brands shun Russia over Ukraine war

Also Read: When Satya Nadella shared how his son's cerebral palsy taught him empathy