'One last drive': GTA 5 gamers get ready for final ride before GTA 6 release | Check VIRAL post

Grand Theft Auto V fans are planning a final drive through Los Santos before the release of GTA VI in Fall 2025. The symbolic journey aims to honor the memories created in the game over the past decade.

Devoted Grand Theft Auto V gamers are organizing a special way to say goodbye to the game they have spent the last ten years discovering as the gaming community anxiously awaits the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans are getting ready for a poignant farewell the night before launch, since Rockstar's next big release is set for Fall 2025.

Los Santos has become a second home to many people, not simply a fictitious city. GTA V has produced countless memories, ranging from fast-paced pursuits through the city streets to off-road excursions in Sandy Shores. Players are now hoping to honor the game with a final, symbolic drive over its expansive territory as excitement for the upcoming installment grows.

A viral post from the GTA 6 Unlimited Twitter account, as reported by GamingBible, encapsulates this sentiment perfectly. It reads, “The night before GTA VI releases. One last drive” followed by a crying emoji.

A route map that follows a nostalgic route from the busy cityscape of Los Santos to the desert roads of Sandy Shores—a route that has grown incredibly familiar to millions of gamers over the years—accompanies the statement.

About GTA 6 release date

There may now be a date for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) that gamers can put on their calendars. The highly anticipated title is scheduled to be released on September 17, 2025, according to latest rumors. If correct, this release would coincide with Grand Theft Auto V's (GTA 5) 12-year anniversary, which fell on the same day in 2013. Fans of the game have been speculating about every aspect of GTA 6's release, including trailers, possible features, and platform availability. Although the debut date has not yet been formally confirmed by Rockstar Games, experts speculate that the first release will only be available on next-generation consoles, namely the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 (PS5).

