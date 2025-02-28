'One last drive': GTA 5 gamers get ready for final ride before GTA 6 release | Check VIRAL post

Grand Theft Auto V fans are planning a final drive through Los Santos before the release of GTA VI in Fall 2025. The symbolic journey aims to honor the memories created in the game over the past decade.

One Last drive GTA 5 gamers get ready for final ride before GTA 6 release check viral post gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 6:05 PM IST

Devoted Grand Theft Auto V gamers are organizing a special way to say goodbye to the game they have spent the last ten years discovering as the gaming community anxiously awaits the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans are getting ready for a poignant farewell the night before launch, since Rockstar's next big release is set for Fall 2025.

Los Santos has become a second home to many people, not simply a fictitious city. GTA V has produced countless memories, ranging from fast-paced pursuits through the city streets to off-road excursions in Sandy Shores. Players are now hoping to honor the game with a final, symbolic drive over its expansive territory as excitement for the upcoming installment grows.

Also Read | GTA 6 isn’t the only big release! Check out THESE 6 exciting Take-Two titles

A viral post from the GTA 6 Unlimited Twitter account, as reported by GamingBible, encapsulates this sentiment perfectly. It reads, “The night before GTA VI releases. One last drive” followed by a crying emoji.

A route map that follows a nostalgic route from the busy cityscape of Los Santos to the desert roads of Sandy Shores—a route that has grown incredibly familiar to millions of gamers over the years—accompanies the statement.

Also Read | Monster Hunter Wilds countdown begins: 5 games to satisfy your hunting cravings

About GTA 6 release date

There may now be a date for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) that gamers can put on their calendars. The highly anticipated title is scheduled to be released on September 17, 2025, according to latest rumors. If correct, this release would coincide with Grand Theft Auto V's (GTA 5) 12-year anniversary, which fell on the same day in 2013. Fans of the game have been speculating about every aspect of GTA 6's release, including trailers, possible features, and platform availability. Although the debut date has not yet been formally confirmed by Rockstar Games, experts speculate that the first release will only be available on next-generation consoles, namely the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Also Read | GTA 6 fans, don’t miss THESE 5 games with stunning realistic graphics

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Skype shutting down? Microsoft likely to pull the plug on video calling app gcw

Skype shutting down? Microsoft likely to pull the plug on video calling app

Hyderabad's Innomatics disrupts EdTech: Trains thousands in Data Science without a rupee in funding! vkp

Hyderabad's Innomatics disrupts EdTech: Trains thousands in Data Science without a rupee in funding!

Samsung Galaxy M06 Samsung Galaxy M16 launched check features price colours of affordable smartphones gcw

Samsung Galaxy M06, Samsung Galaxy M16 launched | Check features, price, colours of new smartphones

GTA 5 gets major FREE PC update on March 4: Here's what to expect gcw

GTA 5 gets major FREE PC update on March 4: Here's what to expect

Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a? gcw

Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a?

Recent Stories

Football transfer rumours: Gavi to Rashford, clubs eye top talent dmn

Football transfer rumours: Gavi to Rashford, clubs eye top talent

BREAKING Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit snt

BREAKING: Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit

Beat the heat: 10 Refreshing benefits of eating watermelon SRI

Beat the heat: 10 Refreshing benefits of eating watermelon

Delhi court sentences man to death for 2019 rape-murder of 7-year-old; father gets life term ddr

Delhi rape horror: Court sentences man to death for 7-year-old’s rape-murder, father gets life term

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken HRD

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad SLAMS BJP Over Hindi Imposition! | Asianet Newsable

Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad SLAMS BJP Over Hindi Imposition! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

Video Icon