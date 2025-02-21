GTA 6 fans, don’t miss THESE 5 games with stunning realistic graphics

While waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6, explore these five games offering incredibly realistic graphics and immersive experiences. From the reimagined Resident Evil 4 to the detailed world of Red Dead Redemption 2, these games provide stunning visuals and captivating gameplay.

GTA 6 fans dont miss these 5 games with stunning realistic graphics gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Fans are unable to stop daydreaming about Grand Theft Auto VI, also known as GTA 6. The last earnings call by Take-Two and Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 will still be released in "Fall 2025," despite the growing excitement for the second trailer. You're at the correct spot, though, if you're sick of waiting for the game and want to experience the same realistic feel in other games!

A lot of people contend that gameplay is more significant than visuals, but ask Grand Theft Auto aficionados. The significance of a game's visuals can never be understated since, upon first seeing the trailer, you may not notice the gaming mechanics, but the realistic images can completely alter your opinion of the game. A player's attention might be drawn in and even stimulated by visually appealing content. Therefore, check out these top 5 games if you want to test out other realistic games outside Grand Theft Auto 6.

Resident Evil 4: Prior to the 2023 remake, the 2005 original Resident Evil 4 lacked particularly striking graphics. The game's updated visuals are striking, particularly the characters' too lifelike looks.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is well-known for being one of the most intricate video games ever made. in both its graphics and gameplay. The best way to view this game, which has the most realistic appearance of any game ever made, is to look at all of the creatures that live there.

God of War: Ragnarök: God of War Ragnarök is a third-person action-adventure game that is popular for its realistic appeal and graphics. 

Alan Wake 2: Unlike Max Payne or Control, Alan Wake 2 is intentionally slower and more meticulous. Additionally, the visuals are far more intricate.

The Last of Us Part 2: Although the game has always had trouble with its facial expressions, the visuals in this sequel are superb.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Google Pixel 9a leaks new photos reveal all colours and new design check details gcw

Google Pixel 9a LEAKS! New photos reveal all colours and new design | Check details

Why the iPhone 16e isnt worth it here is why you might want to reconsider gcw

Why the iPhone 16e isn't worth it? Here’s why you might want to reconsider

Most powerful quantum computers coming soon? Microsoft unveils 'Majorana 1' chip in breakthrough discovery gcw

Most powerful quantum computers coming soon? Microsoft unveils 'Majorana 1' chip in breakthrough discovery

iPhone 16e launched: Why did Apple retire iPhone SE, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus? gcw

iPhone 16e launched: Why did Apple retire iPhone SE, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus?

Looking for new action games? 5 underrated gems that deserve your attention in 2025 gcw

Looking for new action games? 5 underrated gems that deserve your attention in 2025

Recent Stories

Kerala: Wild elephant spotted in Athirappilly with deep head injury dies despite treatment dmn

Kerala: Wild elephant spotted in Athirappilly with deep head injury dies despite treatment

UPSC CSE 2025: Last chance to apply for Civil Services Exam, application window closes today iwh

UPSC CSE 2025: Last chance to apply for Civil Services Exam, application window closes today

India Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant got summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell RBA

India's Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell

BREAKING: 7 dead after bus with 40 people on board collides with truck in Gujarat's Kutch shk

BREAKING: 7 dead after bus with 40 people on board collides with truck in Gujarat's Kutch

Champions Trophy 2025, ENG vs AUS Preview: Can England capitalise on Australia's injury woes snt

Champions Trophy 2025, ENG vs AUS Preview: Can England capitalise on Australia's injury woes?

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon