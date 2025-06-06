The Congress party on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Modi government after fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya claimed in a podcast that he had informed then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India in 2016.

In a sarcastic dig, the party said that the Modi government’s “pakoda economics” had now become “bhagoda economics” — turning the Prime Minister’s earlier remark on employment into a taunt over the government's handling of economic fugitives.

Mallya’s revelation sparks controversy

In a recent podcast with influencer Raj Shamani, Mallya recounted the events leading to his departure from India. He said he had spoken to Jaitley on his way to the airport and told him he was travelling to London en route to Geneva for a scheduled FIA meeting.

“I told the finance minister, Arun Jaitley, before leaving for the airport… I said I have to go to Geneva for a meeting, I’ll be back, please ask the banks to talk and settle with me,” Mallya claimed.

He added that after media reports broke, Jaitley initially denied meeting him. But when a Congress MP publicly stated that he had seen the two speaking, Jaitley later acknowledged it was a “fleeting meeting” in the Parliament corridor.

Congress links Jaitley’s role to Mallya’s escape

The Congress, sharing the podcast clip, alleged that the Modi government was complicit in Vijay Mallya's escape. The party’s media head Pawan Khera posted the video, highlighting Mallya’s version of events.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's earlier accusation of a "surrender" by the Modi government, Khera said:

“The Foreign Minister informs Pakistan before air strikes. Fugitives tell the Finance Minister before fleeing. Narendra's entire system is a surrender.”

'Pakoda economics has become bhagoda economics'

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh echoed the criticism with a sharp line:

“Pakoda economics jo ban gaya bhagoda economics (Pakoda economics that turned into fugitive economics).”

The term “pakoda economics” was coined by critics after PM Modi said in 2018 that even selling pakoras (fritters) counted as employment, a statement often mocked by the Opposition parties.

The Vijay Mallya case

Vijay Mallya left India in March 2016 and has since remained in the UK. He is accused of defaulting on loans worth ₹9,000 crore borrowed by his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines from a group of Indian banks.

India has been pushing for his extradition, but the process has been delayed for several years. Mallya has claimed he offered to repay the full amount borrowed but blamed banks and the government for not settling the matter.

The BJP government has consistently denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Mallya’s departure in advance. However, the latest comments by Mallya have reignited the debate and given the Congress party a fresh opportunity to corner the government ahead of the next round of political campaigning.