Monster Hunter Wilds countdown begins: 5 games to satisfy your hunting cravings

Craving Monster Hunter Wilds? Explore these 5 action-packed games offering thrilling monster hunts, epic battles, and immersive RPG experiences. From Persona 5 Royal's supernatural fights to Dragon's Dogma II's vast realm, find your next adventure.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 5:20 PM IST

With Monster Hunter Wilds set for launch on February 28, 2025, the fans, in the meantime, are left craving action-packed adventures. Numerous titles preserve the essence of the brand while providing distinctive gameplay tweaks, regardless of your preference for deep JRPG storytelling or furious monster hunts. Thus, immerse yourself in some thrilling games that not only replicate the excitement of Monster Hunter but also add new difficulties and exciting battles to the gaming experience.

1. Persona 5 Royal

Players looking for a stunning JRPG getaway that blends supernatural fights with regular school life will love this game. Players may experience the tale by putting themselves in the shoes of the Joker in this must-play game, which is both compelling and relatable. The battle, which is turn-based, is surprisingly tactical. On the other hand, the game's distinct visual aesthetic creates a feel that is everything but generic. Enter the game today and take advantage of the fantasy and urban drama that are presented.

Also Read | GTA 6 fans, don’t miss THESE 5 games with stunning realistic graphics

2. Monster Hunter Rise

This game is going to give you the speed, accuracy, and adrenaline rush you're searching for. With faster motions and agile fighting, it ups the ante on everything that gamers enjoyed about the prior releases. Every hunt feels like a skill test because to the game's enhanced hub architecture and upgraded mechanics, which provide the ideal balance of challenge and excitement. A gamer who gives it a try will quickly feel more energized and reminded of the reasons they initially enjoyed monster hunting.

3. Wild Hearts

This is what the game Wild Hearts gives players—a new take on the well-known terrain. Though it takes a creative approach to item production and fighting, the game has a similar feel. Despite the PC version's occasional performance issues, the quest seems new since the environment is divided into bigger, linked parts. However, the PlayStation 5 will provide you with a seamless experience, guaranteeing that your interactions are interesting and surprising.

Also Read | Looking for new action games? 5 underrated gems that deserve your attention in 2025

4. Dragon’s Dogma II – Epic Battles in a Vast Realm

Want to engage in epic combat in the wide realm? Go through Dragon's Dogma II. It is a large environment with plenty of fierce melee combat and extensive character customization. The game presents a map full of mystery and peril while honing the brutal combat of the predecessor. The immersive Dragon's Dogma II game challenges the player's strategic thinking. All of the bouts are guaranteed to be memorable by the game.

5. Monster Hunter: World

This is the ideal game for gamers who haven't yet dabbled in the Monster Hunter universe. Every excursion is a mini-adventure in and of itself because to the intelligent monster AI and gorgeous open terrain. The simple gameplay and striking visuals of Monster Hunter: World make it an ideal companion as you wait for Monster Hunter Wilds to be released, regardless of whether you are playing this classic for the first time or are returning it.

The five games listed above provide distinctive battle and exploration experiences that satiate your need for Monster Hunter Wilds. Each of them contributes something different and provides engaging gameplay. Select your controller and begin exploring the planet, where the action continues until Monster Hunter Wilds shows up.

