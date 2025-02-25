GTA 6 isn’t the only big release! Check out THESE 6 exciting Take-Two titles

While GTA 6 is on the horizon, Take-Two Interactive offers a diverse range of games. From PGA Tour 2K25 and WWE 2K25 to Mafia: The Old Country and Borderlands 4, there's something for every gamer to anticipate.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 5:26 PM IST

GTA 6 launch by Rockstar Games is still months away. While waiting for the much awaited open-world game to come out this year, gamers may check out some of the previous games from Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive. This includes new games in well-known series including Borderlands, WWE 2K, and PGA Tour 2K.

On February 28, the PGA TOUR 2K25 will debut, and on March 14, WWE 2K25 will follow. Players may anticipate the release of Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC later this year. On February 11, Take-Two also published Sid Meier's Civilization VII, and Zynga, the company's mobile gaming division, is working on a mobile game called CSR 3.

GTA 6 is still the most anticipated release, though, especially considering that GTA V is still one of the best-selling video games ever. Naturally, this raises the bar for its follow-up. Take-Two anticipates record-breaking revenues in 2026 and 2027 as its key brands continue to grow.

1. PGA Tour 2K25: Tee off with tiger

PGA TOUR 2K25, which launches on February 28, is something golf fans can anticipate. Tiger Woods is featured on the cover of this year's entry, which promises an improved golfing experience with more courses, better gameplay, and more customization possibilities.

2. WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 will be available on consoles and PCs on March 14, so wrestling fans won't have to wait long for their fix. With a huge roster of more than 300 wrestlers, the game also has improved visuals, a redesigned career mode, and the much-anticipated WarGames match type.

3. Mafia: The Old Country

Later this summer, Mafia: The Old Country will transport you back to the perilous underbelly of Sicily in the 1900s. A compelling story, engaging open-world gameplay, and a novel take on organized crime are all promised in this next installment of the critically popular Mafia franchise.

4. Borderlands 4

A tumultuous journey awaits you in Borderlands 4, which will be released later this year. Along with an extensive weaponry and extravagant action, the most recent installment in the cherished looter-shooter series will include a fresh plot, environment, and Vault Hunters ensemble.

5. Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Players may construct and guide their civilizations through history in Sid Meier's Civilization VII, which was launched on February 11. This latest installment offers more diplomatic choices, an emphasis on environmental sustainability, and creative gaming mechanisms.

6. CSR 3

Additionally, Zynga, Take-Two's mobile company, is preparing for the release of CSR 3, the upcoming installment in the well-liked racing series. Players can anticipate intense racing action, breathtaking graphics, and a large selection of customizable automobiles, even if a release date has not yet been announced.

