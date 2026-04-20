Apple is planning significant upgrade for future iPhones, allowing users to share maps and photos without internet connection, a move tied to Amazon's potential acquisition of satellite company Globalstar. This deal, expected to finalize by 2027, could enhance Apple's existing emergency satellite services and introduce more advanced capabilities.

Apple is planning a significant upgrade for future iPhones that could let users share maps and photos without an internet connection. The announcement coincides with Amazon's plan to purchase Globalstar, the satellite company that supports Apple's current satellite services on the iPhone 14 and later versions, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

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Regulatory permission is still pending, but the deal is anticipated to finalise by 2027. After then, Amazon's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network could support Apple's satellite features. Currently, Apple's satellite functions include Messages, Roadside Assistance, Find My, and Emergency SOS. These services are now free to use and function in supported areas even in the absence of Wi-Fi or mobile networks. Apple and Amazon are anticipated to uphold these current services under the new arrangement, guaranteeing that essential features like emergency texting continue to function dependably.

Additionally, there are increasing speculations of enhanced satellite capabilities, some of which may be included in iOS 27. It is anticipated that the upgrade will go into beta in June and then be made available to the general public in September.

What Do We Know About Apple's Satellite Functions?

Apple's satellite functions are now quite restricted and mostly geared at emergencies. When there is no cell network or Wi-Fi, users may send SOS messages, use Find My to share their position, ask for roadside help, and send simple texts. Although these capabilities are helpful, they are limited by poor bandwidth, which prevents full internet access, media, and applications.

The next updates that are being considered include 5G satellite connectivity, which is probably going to be available for future Pro models. They also include support for Apple Maps, the ability to share photographs via Messages, and even the option for third-party apps to use satellite connectivity. Additionally, Apple is reportedly striving to improve the seamlessness of the connection, so you might not need to aim your iPhone at the sky in order to receive a signal.

To put it briefly, Apple seems to be transitioning from simple emergency tools to a more sophisticated system that might provide regular contact even when you're totally off the grid. Although consumers shouldn't anticipate any immediate changes since current services continue to function normally, Amazon's planned acquisition of Globalstar will increase its participation in Apple's satellite system.

Apple has previously made significant investments in Globalstar, including a 20% interest and a $1.1 billion commitment in 2024. Apple may be able to convert that holding into Amazon shares, cash out a portion of it, or balance both under the terms of the new agreement. However, it is anticipated that Amazon will eventually increase the size of its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network and enhance direct-to-device connection, which may enable Apple to provide better coverage, quicker speeds, and stronger signals, particularly in places without a network.