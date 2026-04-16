A 27-year-old tech professional from Bengaluru, despite earning ₹50 lakh annually, debunks myths about high-income lifestyles. She consciously avoids spending on luxury items like the latest iPhones and Zara, instead prioritising experiences, long-term goals, and emotional well-being, such as buying a house for her parents.

A 27-year-old tech professional from Bengaluru is debunking popular misconceptions about high incomes and luxury spending. Despite an annual income of roughly ₹50 lakh, which is frequently linked with a premium lifestyle, she claims her financial decisions differ from what many may assume. Instead of spending on status symbols or keeping up with rapidly shifting consumer fads, she has taken a more deliberate approach to money, prioritising long-term goals and personal happiness above looks.

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The data engineer, who posts insights on Instagram under the name @thinking.mori, recently discussed her lifestyle choices. She said that she deliberately avoids spending on products such as the latest iPhone models, Zara apparel, and high-end purses, which are frequently viewed as indicators of success among young professionals.

Her perspective, she continued, is not one of deprivation, but of choice: allocating her wealth to what she values more than what is socially expected. After revealing that she earns ₹50 LPA, she said: “All that money but also loans, so we choose experiences over objects”.

The techie had revealed in an earlier video that she pays ₹30,000 per month as EMI for a house that she bought for her parents. “I know that a house is a liability but some things are emotional and I wanted to do this for my parents because they have done so much for me,” she explained.

“Experiences >> objects,” she explained in her video, while listing things she does not spend money on. These include the latest iPhone, fancy cars, fancy desk setups and Zara clothing. In the comments, when asked what she considers experiences, she replied, “Travelling, pilates, eating well.” To another user she replied, “I’ve travelled to 5 countries in the last 2 years. That’s what I mean when I say experiences over objects.”

In her most recent video, she expanded, adding that because she has loans to pay off, she prefers to spend her money carefully. One strategy is to avoid spending money on items like luxury purses, even if she "loves them".

Her idea is simple, spend on what adds value to your life. And for her, that value comes from experiences rather than things. “If you know me, you know I would spend 10 lakhs on travel so what I really mean to say is you do you girl but try not to burn out,” the Bengaluru techie said in the caption of her Instagram video.

Netizens React

Her video received supportive responses from people who share a similar mindset. One user commented, “I’m the same. I don’t get ani and pedis and expensive aesthetic clothes because I live in a nice apartment and I love spending money when I travel and I love taking my parents traveling too.”