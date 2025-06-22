The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G is now available at a discounted price on Flipkart. With flagship features and an exchange offer, it's a compelling option for smartphone buyers.

Given its significant present discount, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G is certainly worth looking at if you're in the market for a new smartphone. As a high-end smartphone, this one stands out for offering flagship features at a competitive price. The Moto Edge 60 Fusion was just released by Motorola in India, however it doesn't actually provide much more than the Edge 50 Fusion 5G. This makes now the perfect time to take advantage of this amazing offer.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion discount on Flipkart

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G, which was once priced at Rs 22,999 for the basic model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is now only Rs 18,999 on Flipkart. Take advantage of their exchange offer, which may save you up to Rs 14,400 on your new phone, if you want to reduce your expenses even further. You could be able to get this smartphone for as little as Rs 13,999 if your previous one is worth about Rs 5,000! Just keep in mind that your current phone's functioning and condition will determine the exchange value.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features

With an IP68 certification, it offers strong defence against water damage. The phone features a gorgeous 6.7-inch P-OLED screen with a steady refresh rate of 120 Hz, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for increased toughness. It comes pre-installed with Android 14 and has the potential to be upgraded in the future. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor in terms of performance.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G is ideal for those who enjoy photography since it has a 32MP front camera that is ideal for selfies and video calls, as well as a dual-camera arrangement on the back with 50 + 13-megapixel lenses. With a robust 5000mAh battery and remarkable 68W rapid charging capabilities, this smartphone offers an exceptional value for the money.