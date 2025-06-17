Motorola has introduced a new Mykonos Blue color option for the Edge 60 Fusion in India. This addition expands the color choices to four, including Zephyr, Amazonite, and Pantone Slipstream, and is available in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants.

Motorola has added a new color option to the Edge 60 Fusion lineup. Pantone Mykonos Blue is the latest shade, and it's only available in India. This completes the palette to four colours, joining Zephyr, Amazonite, and Pantone Slipstream.

There will be 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions of the new colour. Flipkart is now selling it for Rs 22,999 and Rs24,999, respectively. Users of HDFC, IDFC, and Axis Bank credit cards are currently eligible for a special deal that lowers the cost of both EMI and non-EMI transactions by Rs 2,000.

Scroll to load tweet…

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Check out features and specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has passed 16 military-grade durability tests and is certified to MIL-STD-810H. It can tolerate up to 95% humidity and function in temperatures between -20°C and 60°C. Additionally, it is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance, which includes defence against high-pressure water jets.

It has a 6.7-inch 1.5K curved pOLED screen with 360Hz touch sampling, a refresh rate of 120Hz, Pantone Validated colour accuracy, and HDR10+. 4500 nits is the maximum brightness (1400 nits in HBM). The display has an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

A 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU with four Cortex-A78 cores operating at 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores operating at 2.0GHz powers the phone. Motorola offers three years of OS upgrades and four years of security fixes, and it comes with Android 15. 68W TurboPower rapid charging is supported by the 5500mAh battery.

The camera system consists of a 32MP front camera, a 13MP ultrawide with macro (120° FOV), and a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYTIA 700C, f/1.88, OIS). They can all record at 30 frames per second in 4K. Stabilisation, timelapse, slow motion, audio zoom, and dual capture are some of the video capabilities.

Additional features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, hybrid dual SIM, USB-C audio, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.