Discover the best smartphones under ₹35,000 in India for May 2025. This guide highlights top contenders like the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, OnePlus Nord 4, Poco X7 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A36.

With so many alternatives available, buying a new smartphone for less than Rs 35,000 might be overwhelming. You're at the ideal spot if you want dependable cameras, extended battery life, 5G support, and strong performance without going over price. There are some really powerful gadgets in this market, whether you're looking for long-term software support, rapid charging, or fluid graphics. The new Nothing Phone 3a Pro and three other exceptional options are among the top phones under Rs 35,000 that are available in India in May 2025.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

With improved technology and a new design, Nothing's most recent mid-range phone, the Phone 3a Pro, improves on the popularity of its predecessor. The phone features a prominent circular camera module this time, but retains the transparent design and Glyph lights that characterize Nothing's look. With a 50-megapixel main lens and a 50-megapixel periscope sensor that enhances zoom capabilities, it has a potent triple camera configuration.

Everything is guaranteed to seem clear and vibrant thanks to a large 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. With a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 50W and up to 12GB of RAM, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU powers the device.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

A 6.7-inch 1.5K quad curved pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits is included in the new Motorola Edge 60 Pro. Dolby Atmos is supported by the smartphone's dual speakers. It has water and dust resistance ratings of IP68 and IP69. The phone's durability has been tested to military standards. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes with a 6,000 mAh battery that can be charged using a 90 W charger. Additionally, 15W wireless charging is supported.

OnePlus Nord 4

The Nord 4 5G is another example of OnePlus' consistent, dependable performance in the sub-35K market. It is an excellent choice for both daily chores and gaming because it is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. For a seamless viewing experience, the 6.74-inch flat AMOLED display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its metal unibody construction, which gives it a solid and high-end feel, is one of its main features.

With the 5,500mAh battery's speedy 100W charging capability, you can go from 0% to 100% in around 30 minutes. With six years of software support guaranteed by OnePlus, this phone is a wise investment for anyone who want to keep their handset for a long time.

Poco X7 Pro

The Poco X7 Pro 5G is notable for providing premium features at an affordable cost. The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra CPU, which powers it, strikes a mix between powerful performance and low power consumption. Great for outdoor use, the 6.78-inch AMOLED display boasts an exceptional peak brightness of 3,200 nits and supports refresh rates of 120 Hz.

Another notable feature is the large 6,550mAh silicon-carbon battery, which supports 90W rapid charging. A 20-megapixel selfie camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS are included on the camera front. Along with features like dual speakers and an IP68/69 rating, it runs HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15, and promises four years of software upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A36

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, an improvement over the beloved Galaxy A35, completes the list. A slightly bigger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits in High Brightness Mode is among its new features. The battery maintains its 5,000mAh capacity but can now be charged at 45W, which gives you a respectable speed improvement.

The most significant modification is the switch to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 CPU, which comes with 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. It has Samsung's six-year software and security update guarantee and runs One UI 7 on top of Android 15.