These tariffs, initially proposed in April, follow stalled trade negotiations. Mexico and the EU criticized the tariffs, with the EU threatening countermeasures. The EU had previously prepared retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced a 30% tariff on goods from Mexico and the European Union starting August 1, intensifying trade tensions with two of the country's top economic partners. In separate letters posted on Truth Social, Trump informed Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about the tariff decision, citing border security and trade imbalances as key reasons, according to The Hill.



In his letter to Sheinbaum Pardo, Trump referenced the ongoing fentanyl crisis as a major concern behind the decision. "Mexico has been helping me secure the border, BUT, what Mexico has done, is not enough," the president wrote. As The Hill noted, the US had previously imposed a 25 percent tariff on Mexican goods, though Trump later exempted items covered under the 2020 US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It remains unclear whether those exemptions will still apply after the new tariffs take effect on August 1.



In his letter to von der Leyen, Trump shifted focus to longstanding trade grievances with the EU. "We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with The European Union, and have concluded that we must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent, Trade Deficits, engendered by your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers," Trump wrote, as reported by The Hill.



The president has repeatedly criticised the EU, once claiming the bloc was created to 'screw' the United States. The Hill stated that Trump's message to von der Leyen reflects his continued frustration over what he sees as unfair trade practices by European nations. Citing data from the US Census Bureau, The Hill reported that Mexico remains America's top trading partner in 2025. EU countries such as Germany, Italy, France, and the Netherlands also rank among the top 15.



This week, Trump has posted multiple letters to Truth Social, warning more than a dozen countries that he plans to impose steep tariffs on their imports starting August 1. The Hill highlighted that these tariffs were originally proposed in April but were paused for 90 days to allow for negotiation. However, in that window, the US has only reached a finalised trade agreement with the United Kingdom and announced frameworks of deals with China and Vietnam, The Hill reported.

European Union, Mexico criticise Trump

Mexico called the tariffs as an "unfair deal" and that they did not agree. Earlier, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen had said that imposing the tariffs on EU exports would disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains. " "We remain ready to continue working towards an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required," she added. Von der Leyen had insisted that "few economies in the world match the European Union's level of openness and adherence to fair trading practices."

An EU spokeswoman said that Brussels had been informed of the new tariffs before Trump published the letters online. The EU tariff is also markedly steeper than the 20 percent levy Trump unveiled in April, as negotiations with the bloc continue. The EU, alongside dozens of other economies, had been set to see its US tariff level increase from a baseline of 10 percent on Wednesday, but Trump pushed back the deadline to August 1 just days before the elevated rates were due to take effect.



The EU has prepared retaliatory duties on US goods worth around 21 billion euros after Trump also slapped separate tariffs on steel and aluminum imports earlier this year, and they are suspended until July 14. European officials have not made any move to extend the suspension but could do it quickly if needed. Diplomats said that an unscheduled meeting of ambassadors from the EU's 27 countries has been convened in Brussels for Sunday afternoon to discuss the latest move from Trump.

(With inputs from AFP and ANI)