A woman from Kerala and her baby were found dead in Sharjah. Her suicide note and diary reveal severe dowry harassment and abuse. Her family demands justice and a full probe into alleged torture by in-laws.

A tragic case has shaken both India and the UAE after a 32-year-old woman from Kerala, Vipanchika Maniyan, and her 18-month-old daughter were found dead in their apartment in Al Nahda, Sharjah (UAE). The incident happened on the night of Tuesday, July 9.

The mother was discovered hanging, while her baby appeared to have been strangled with a rope. The door was reportedly opened by her husband Nithesh, after the maid raised alarm when there was no response from inside.

Vipanchika's family claims murder, not suicide

While initial reports suggested suicide, Vipanchika's family in Kollam, Kerala, believe this is not a simple case. Her mother, Shailaja, has alleged that both deaths are the result of long-term abuse and torture by Vipanchika’s husband and his family.

In an emotional statement to media, Shailaja said, "Bring back my daughter and grandchild. Don't let the culprits go free. My daughter suffered in silence. She begged for help. She didn't even tell me out of fear." She said:

“Give me back my grandchild and daughter. Isn't it because Nithesh didn't take care of them that my grandchild and daughter had to die? My baby was innocent. She didn't know how to react. That's why she had to suffer this fate. All actions should be taken against the husband, Nithesh, and his family. I, her own mother, saw the pain my daughter suffered through Facebook. She didn't even call me to tell me, thinking it would hurt me. It is said that Vipanchika begged Nithesh's sister. My daughter was completely innocent. I didn't know she would endure so much in silence. Nithesh and his family should be brought to the country and punished. When the baby cried and was handed to him, he would say to put her somewhere. Is that what a father should say?”

Suicide note names husband’s family

The turning point in the case came when a six-page suicide note, written by Vipanchika, surfaced on Facebook, reportedly posted using a timed setting after her death. In it, she reportedly accused her sister-in-law (first accused), husband Nithesh (second accused), and father-in-law (third accused) of physical and emotional abuse, several media reports said.

"I can no longer survive. I’ve tried. There is no love, only torment. Even when I was pregnant, I was beaten. My baby and I have suffered enough," the note read.

Details of abuse emerge from diary

More disturbing details have reportedly come out from Vipanchika’s personal diary, where she wrote about being:

Strangled during pregnancy

Force-fed rotten food

Sexually abused

Beaten and denied food

Controlled financially

She reportedly wrote, "Nithesh is a sexual pervert… He shares the bed with me and his female friends. He beat me like a dog."

She also alleged that her father-in-law misbehaved with her, and her husband did nothing. Instead, she quoted him saying, "I married you for him also."

Voice notes confirm dowry harassment

Voice messages sent by Vipanchika before her death revealed dowry harassment. She said, "They said the dowry wasn’t enough. They demanded a flat, a big car, and more money. My sister-in-law and father-in-law never let me live in peace."

Divorce was in process

Vipanchika worked in the HR department of a private firm in Dubai for seven years. Her husband Nithesh, from Kottayam, is an engineer in another Dubai firm.

The couple were staying separately and had started legal divorce proceedings. According to her cousin, they were no longer together and legal formalities were ongoing.

Mother demands action from India and UAE

Shailaja has urged both Indian central agencies and UAE authorities to take strong action. “Don’t let those who did this go free. I’ll fight till the end. This was not just suicide. It was murder.”

She accused Nitheesh of living off her daughters income, misusing company funds, and threatening her when she tried to expose him. “He even took her ID card so she couldn’t leave,” she said. She spoke to Asianet News in tears:

"Don't let those who put my daughter in this condition go free. I will go to any lengths for this. Central agencies should investigate and ensure they are punished. My daughter's husband threatened her once. Even after earning a salary of four to five lakh rupees and living off my daughter's salary, Nitheesh wasn't satisfied. He sold the company's shares. When that wasn't enough, my daughter asked him what he was doing with the money. Nitheesh wouldn't answer. Even after all this, when it wasn't enough, my daughter said she would report him if he cheated the company again. Nitheesh then said that if she complained to the company, she would lose her job and wouldn't be kept. When she said she wanted to see her mother, he took away her ID. The torture started the day he married and took her away. She stopped coming home altogether. Her sister, father, everyone supported him in this."

Investigation and post-mortem underway

The Sharjah Police have launched an official investigation. The post-mortem of the baby is complete; that of Vipanchika is pending. Since the weekend is a holiday in UAE, official procedures may resume by Monday. The bodies are expected to reach Kerala by July 16.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai and Sharjah Indian Association are assisting in legal and logistical support.

Funeral arrangements in Kollam

The funeral will be held at Pootanimukku, the home of Vipanchika’s maternal uncle. Friends, relatives, and women’s rights organisations are expected to attend. Nidheesh argued that he cannot go to India as the case is ongoing and that he can attend the baby's funeral if it is held in Sharjah.