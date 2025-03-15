DeepSeek CEO backs humanities graduates over techies, says AI needs creativity over coding

Read Full Article

DeepSeek, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, is redefining industry hiring norms under the leadership of CEO Liang Wenfeng. Unlike many tech firms that prioritize candidates with extensive technical experience, Liang places greater emphasis on creativity, intellectual curiosity, and diverse perspectives. His approach leans towards hiring Generation Z, avid readers, and humanities graduates, arguing that imaginative thinking is more valuable than years of experience.

In a 2023 interview with Chinese media outlet 36Kr, Liang explained his philosophy. "When aiming for rapid results, it makes sense to hire those who already possess the necessary expertise," he said. "However, for long-term ambitions, experience holds less significance. Core competencies, an inventive mindset, and an unwavering passion for the work are attributes I value above all else."

Innovation through diverse backgrounds

A key pillar of DeepSeek's hiring strategy is recruiting talent from non-traditional backgrounds. While most AI firms predominantly hire candidates with STEM degrees, DeepSeek actively seeks out individuals with expertise in the humanities. Liang argues that critical thinkers with a deep understanding of human behavior and culture offer valuable insights that contribute to AI development beyond just technical feasibility.

"Bringing in individuals with academic grounding in the humanities infuses the team with diverse perspectives that enrich the creative process," Liang said. "Each employee carries a unique set of experiences and insights that contribute to a collaborative and dynamic work environment."

Generation Z leading the AI revolution

Liang also prioritizes hiring Generation Z, believing that younger employees are more open to experimentation and innovative problem-solving. Unlike experienced professionals who may adhere to established methodologies, younger workers are more inclined to challenge conventions and explore alternative approaches.

"Younger employees tend to be more receptive to unconventional ideas," Liang noted. "They are willing to invest time in exploring diverse approaches, which enables them to create solutions that are both innovative and effective."

Fostering a culture of creativity and autonomy

Beyond hiring, Liang has cultivated a workplace culture centered on intellectual exploration and continuous experimentation. He believes that rigid oversight can stifle innovation and instead advocates for a work environment that encourages freedom and creativity.

"By fostering an environment that champions continuous experimentation and intellectual exploration, we are cultivating a culture in which innovation flourishes without the restrictions imposed by traditional paradigms," he said.

