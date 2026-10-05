Maruti Suzuki is offering massive discounts up to Rs 1.36 lakh on its popular Victoris SUV this festive season. This car packs a 5-star safety rating, over 28 kmpl mileage, and top features like Level 2 ADAS.

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out some great offers for new SUV buyers this festive season. The company announced discounts across various models for October 2026. The popular mid-size SUV, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, also gets these attractive benefits. Customers can save up to Rs 1,36,000 when they buy this car. A 5-star safety rating and over 28 kmpl mileage are the biggest highlights of this vehicle.

Up to Rs 1.36 lakh discount on Victoris

Customers will get a flat Rs 20,000 cash discount if they buy the Victoris in October. Buyers will receive an extra Rs 11,000 off if they book the car by October 10 and take delivery by October 20. The company is also offering a Rs 50,000 exchange bonus, a Rs 25,000 smart exchange plan, a Rs 30,000 loyalty bonus, and a Rs 15,000 institutional offer. The total discount amount goes up to Rs 1,36,000 when you add all these up.

Over 28 kmpl mileage

The Victoris comes with three powertrain options: petrol, hybrid, and CNG. Customers can choose between a 1.5-litre mild hybrid, a 1.5-litre strong hybrid, and a 1.5-litre CNG engine. The standard petrol model delivers a mileage of 21.18 kmpl. The company claims the CNG model gives 27 kmpl, while the strong hybrid model offers up to 28.65 kmpl.

Loaded with features

The exterior look of the Victoris grabs attention with its bold chrome grille, sleek LED headlights, muscular bumper, and alloy wheels. The car features a spacious cabin, a premium dual-tone dashboard, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside. This vehicle also gets modern features like a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and ventilated front seats.

5-star safety and Level 2 ADAS

The Victoris stays way ahead in terms of safety. This car scored a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. All variants get 6 airbags as a standard feature. The SUV also includes electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and ABS with EBD. The top variants offer advanced features like Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree parking camera.

Price starts at Rs 10.50 lakh

The ex-showroom price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at Rs 10.50 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.99 lakh for the top model. The on-road price might vary slightly depending on your city and local taxes. This festive offer is a great chance for families who want good mileage, 5-star safety, and modern features in one package.

Keep in mind that we have shared these discount details based on information from various platforms. The actual discount amount can change depending on your state, city, dealership, stock availability, car colour, and variant. This means the offer might be slightly higher or lower at your local dealer. You should definitely contact your nearest dealership for exact discount details and other information before buying the car.