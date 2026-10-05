A scooter rider allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road, blocked a woman’s car and verbally abused her in Mumbai.

A road confrontation in Mumbai has sparked concerns over traffic violations and aggressive behaviour on the city’s streets after a scooter rider allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road, blocked a woman’s car and verbally abused her. Mumbai-based Monal Jhaveri took to X to share details of the incident, which she said unfolded at the junction of Patkar Marg and Gamdevi Road. According to Monal, the man was riding his scooter towards her car from the wrong side of the road before stopping directly in front of her vehicle and blocking her path.

The confrontation escalated when the rider allegedly began hurling abuses at her. In a follow-up post, Monal shared a video of the incident that showed the man standing beside her car and verbally abusing her in Hindi.

The video showed the rider eventually getting back on his scooter and driving away, still on the wrong side of the road.

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The incident has raised concerns over motorists flouting traffic rules and the aggressive reactions that can follow when such violations are challenged. Monal's post also drew the attention of the Mumbai Traffic Police, who acknowledged the complaint and said it had been forwarded to the concerned traffic division.

Responding to Monal Jhaveri’s post, Mumbai Traffic Police said, “Tardeo Traffic Division has been informed about this.”

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