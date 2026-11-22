Many people use services like Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, and Sheets provided by Google for free. However, there are also special professional versions of these. It is providing them under the name Google Workspace. Especially businesses, offices, and educational institutions take a subscription and use these services according to their needs. It includes features like more storage, special email for organizations, and facilities to work together with a team. Google also earns revenue through these.

Overall, although Google provides many services like search and Gmail for free, it earns a huge income through advertisements, YouTube, cloud services, apps, and subscriptions. There is such a big business system behind the services we use for free.