Grand Theft Auto, popularly known as GTA, is a series of action-adventure video games developed by Rockstar Games. It allows players to enter a large virtual city, explore its streets, drive cars, meet different characters and take part in a story. Unlike many simple games that ask players to complete one level before moving to the next, GTA offers a much bigger world to explore. Players can follow the main story or spend time discovering different activities and places within the game.

The name Grand Theft Auto refers to stealing a vehicle, but the game involves much more than that. Its fictional worlds are inspired by real American cities and feature police departments, businesses, roads, neighbourhoods and everyday city life. Players generally control a central character who becomes involved in a series of criminal adventures.

They complete missions, make decisions and interact with other characters as the story develops. The game also allows considerable freedom to move around its virtual world. However, GTA is designed for adults, not young children. Its latest instalment carries content warnings for violence, strong language, nudity, sexual content and drug and alcohol references. It is important to understand that GTA is a fictional entertainment product, not a guide to real-life behaviour.

Why is everyone so excited about GTA VI?

The excitement around GTA VI is not simply because another video game is being released. It is the next major instalment in a series that has built a huge following over several decades. Its previous main instalment, Grand Theft Auto V, arrived in 2013.

That means fans have waited around 13 years for a new numbered entry in the series. During this time, GTA V continued to attract players, particularly through GTA Online, its multiplayer world where people can play together, complete activities and interact with others.

Another reason for the excitement is the scale of the new game. Rockstar Games has created a fictional American state called Leonida, with Vice City at its centre. The game follows two main characters, Jason and Lucia, who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy. Its trailers and promotional material have shown busy streets, beaches, vehicles, nightlife and a detailed virtual world.

Fans have spent years discussing its characters, locations, graphics and possible gameplay features. For many, this is not just another release but a chance to return to a familiar gaming universe with a completely new story. The long wait, the popularity of its predecessor and the developer's reputation have all contributed to the extraordinary anticipation surrounding the launch.