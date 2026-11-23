Gamers know cheat codes are nothing new in the GTA universe. Players use these codes to get money, grab weapons, and spawn vehicles easily. But Rockstar Games brought a big change in GTA 6. You cannot use cheat codes right when the game starts this time.

Gaming guides confirm that GTA 6 features exactly 61 cheat codes. Developers divided them into five main categories.

Player Cheats – 10

Combat Cheats – 11

Vehicle Spawn Cheats – 21

Environment Cheats – 3

Screen Filter Cheats – 16

These codes allow players to alter character abilities, spawn cars and vehicles, trigger explosive attacks, and even change the weather and screen filters. But you need to note one thing. Guides claim 61 cheat codes exist, but nobody has fully confirmed all 61 button combinations yet. So we will only look at the confirmed codes here.