Anthropic has priced its shares at $83 ahead of its Nasdaq debut on November 19, valuing it at approx. $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. The IPO is expected to raise $81.3 billion, with another $26 billion coming through a private placement.

Anthropic, the company behind the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Claude, is preparing for a historic stock market debut with a valuation of around $1.5 trillion. The five-year-old company has priced its shares at $83 each, higher than its earlier expected range of $70 to $78, following strong investor demand.

Its shares are scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq, a major US stock exchange, on Thursday, November 19, under the ticker symbol ANT. The listing makes Anthropic the first major US company built entirely around developing advanced AI models to enter the public stock market.

The development is significant not just for Anthropic but also for the wider AI industry. Investors will be watching closely to see whether a company built around AI technology can justify such an enormous valuation and turn its growing popularity into long-term profits.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is a US-based artificial intelligence company that develops AI systems and products. It is best known for Claude, a chatbot that can answer questions, write content, analyse documents, help with computer programming and assist with several other tasks.

Founded in 2021 by seven former OpenAI employees, the company is led by brother and sister Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei. Its founders left OpenAI and established Anthropic with a strong focus on developing AI systems with safety measures.

Claude competes directly with products such as ChatGPT from OpenAI and Google's Gemini. However, Anthropic has also built tools aimed at businesses and software developers, helping organisations use AI for research, coding and everyday work.

The company has grown rapidly as businesses increasingly turn to AI to save time and handle complex tasks. Its decision to enter the stock market gives ordinary investors and large financial institutions an opportunity to own shares in a company that is playing a major role in the development of advanced AI.

Why is Anthropic's $1.5 trillion valuation significant?

Anthropic's valuation puts it among the world's most valuable companies, despite being founded only in 2021.

The company initially indicated that its shares would be priced between $70 and $78. However, it eventually set the IPO price at $83, reflecting strong demand from investors.

The offering involves 980 million shares, including shares sold by the company and some existing shareholders. The IPO is expected to raise around $81.3 billion. It is worth noting that the $81.3 billion raise officially sets a new world record as the largest IPO in history, beating SpaceX's June 2026 debut. Elon Musk's SpaceX raised $75.0 billion on Nasdaq.

Anthropic is also raising another $26 billion through a separate private placement involving technology companies and investors.

Together, these transactions amount to around $107.3 billion. The fully diluted valuation of $1.5 trillion includes shares and other potential ownership interests beyond the shares being sold in the IPO.

The scale of the listing makes it a major event for the global technology industry and places Anthropic among the most valuable businesses in the world.

Why is the IPO a big test for the AI industry?

Anthropic's public listing comes at a time when companies across the world are investing enormous sums in artificial intelligence.

Developing advanced AI models requires powerful computer chips, large data centres, electricity and highly skilled workers. These resources are expensive, and companies need substantial funding to keep improving their technology.

Investors are therefore asking an important question: Can AI companies earn enough money from their products to justify the huge amounts being spent on development?

Anthropic's IPO will provide an important indication of how much confidence investors have in the future of AI. Strong demand suggests that many are willing to bet on the technology, but a successful stock market debut does not automatically guarantee future profits.

What are the risks facing Anthropic?

Despite the excitement, Anthropic faces financial and business challenges. It must continue investing in computing infrastructure while competing with OpenAI, Google and other AI developers.

The company also faces questions about its future financial commitments. Analyst Yang Wang of Counterpoint Research has highlighted whether Anthropic can maintain its growth while meeting hundreds of billions of dollars in future obligations.

The wider AI industry is also facing concerns about expensive data centres, limited supplies of advanced computer chips and the growing debt used to finance infrastructure.

The US Federal Reserve has raised concerns about the concentration of AI-related financial risks among a small number of companies and the complex ways in which some of these investments are funded.

Who founded Anthropic and what about AI safety?

Anthropic was founded by seven former OpenAI employees, including Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei. Dario Amodei has repeatedly warned that increasingly powerful AI systems could create serious risks if they are not developed responsibly.

The company has made AI safety a central part of its identity, arguing that advanced systems need strong safeguards to prevent harmful outcomes.

Its stock market debut will therefore be watched from two perspectives: whether it can become a highly profitable technology business and whether it can continue developing powerful AI while managing the risks associated with the technology.