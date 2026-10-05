Delhi Police seized a car for rash driving in Lal Kuan after the driver fled. No injuries have been reported yet. In a separate Kirti Nagar incident, an elderly couple was injured by an SUV; the driver has been arrested and booked.

Delhi Police, during the intervening night of October 4 and 5, confiscated a vehicle following reports of rash and negligent driving in the capital's Lal Kuan and Hamdard area.

According to a witness, the driver stopped the vehicle abruptly and thereafter fled from the spot. Police traced the vehicle and took it into custody at PS Hauz Qazi.

Based on eyewitness accounts and available facts, police are taking legal action against the driver under Section 281 of the BNS. However, any information of individual being hit or injured by the vehicle has not been received so far, nor has any injured person or complainant approached the police. The matter is being further verified.

The information is also being sought from neighbouring areas, police stations and hospitals to ascertain whether any person sustained injuries in connection with the incident, police said. In case any such information is received, appropriate further legal action will be taken.

Woman Arrested After SUV Hits Elderly Couple in Kirti Nagar

In a separate incident on Friday, an elderly couple sustained injuries after being hit by a vehicle near the Arya Samaj Mandir in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar.

The victims, identified as 71-year-old Kusum Tagra and her husband Dayanand Tagra (79), were struck by the SUV on October 2. Both are currently undergoing treatment at Kalra Hospital in Kirti Nagar, where doctors report they are recovering. Their children reside in the United States and have been informed of the incident.

The Delhi Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle, identified as 49-year-old Navleen Kaur. The offending vehicle has been impounded. A case was formally registered at the Kirti Nagar Police Station under FIR No. 260/26, dated October 2, 2026. The driver has been booked under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)