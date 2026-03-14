A new scam is targeting LPG cylinder customers across India using fraudulent WhatsApp and SMS messages. Scammers send fake warnings about gas connection disconnection or offer discounts to lure victims into clicking malicious links, ultimately aiming to steal their banking information.

As digital payments become more common across India, scammers are also getting smarter with new tricks. Their latest target? LPG cylinder customers like you and me. A new scam is doing the rounds where fraudsters are using WhatsApp and SMS to try and empty people's bank accounts.

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Lately, many customers have been getting messages with warnings like, "Your gas connection is about to be disconnected," or tempting offers such as, "Click this link to get a discount on your cylinder." People who believe these messages and click the links are ending up losing a lot of money.

How the scam works?

This fraud gang usually pretends to be from an official gas agency. The message they send contains a fake link. When you click on it, a page opens up asking for your personal details like your name, address, and even your bank account information.

Sometimes, they'll try another trick. They might say you have a pending electricity or gas bill and ask you to download an app and pay a small amount, say ₹10, to 'update' your account. The moment you download that app, they get control of your phone. This allows them to steal your OTPs and other confidential data.

Here’s how you can stay safe

• Use Only Official Apps: For booking your cylinder, always use the official apps from companies like Bharat Gas, Indane, or HP Gas.

• Ignore Suspicious Links: Never, ever click on links in WhatsApp messages or SMS that come from unknown numbers.

• Don't Share Personal Details: Even if someone calls claiming to be from your gas agency, do not share your OTP or bank details. No genuine company will ever ask for your OTP over the phone.

• Check Official Sources: If you have any doubts, go to the company's official website to verify the information or call your local agency directly.

What to do if you get scammed?

If you unfortunately fall for such a scam and lose money, don't waste any time. Immediately call the cybercrime helpline number 1930 to report the incident. You can also file a complaint online at the national cybercrime portal. Remember, being aware is the best way to protect your hard-earned money.