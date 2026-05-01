Apple is reportedly considering removing MagSafe from future iPhones to accommodate an all-glass design and make space for components like a larger battery. This potential move is being debated internally, as it would impact the profitable MagSafe accessory ecosystem.

Apple is tipped to go fully glass for the iPhone design in the next few years and that might have a big impact on its MagSafe support across devices. The feature has helped the business flourish by creating a new environment where consumers may contribute and support the brand's financial success. However, there are expenses associated with the MagSafe support, particularly with the components that are integrated inside the iPhones. These components not only increase the cost of manufacturing iPhones, but they also reduce the amount of internal space.

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Apple To Drop MagSafe?

The report about Apple having second thoughts about MagSafe has been shared by tipster Instant Digital on Weibo who suggests the MagSafe magnets in iPhones could give way for more functional changes. Strong reports suggest that Apple will adopt all glass for its upcoming iPhone models, making the removal of the MagSafe magnet inevitable. Until then, it may even swap out the magnets, add a larger battery, and provide a more potent camera system that will require more room inside.

However, the question is whether Apple must give up a market that allows them to sell iPhones together with accessories like stands, wallets, and even battery packs. This might be a very un-Apple move, and it's conceivable that the firm will save it for the ultra-premium range, which should include this year's debut of the iPhone Foldable. Additionally, the tip clarifies why Apple included MagSafe to the iPhone 17e model and has been preparing iPads to accept the technology, which has not yet been released.

According to reports, the business is contemplating a product redesign under new CEO John Ternus later this year. The new iPhone Ultra and MacBook Ultra will enter the range and cater to those who are willing to pay a lot of money.