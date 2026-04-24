A 19-year-old worker at a Foxconn factory in Devanahalli allegedly gave birth in a toilet, resulting in the newborn's death. The woman was arrested after the body was discovered by another employee, and police are investigating this second such incident at the facility.

A 19-year-old woman working at a Foxconn factory in Devanahalli allegedly gave birth in a toilet inside the facility, then killed the newborn and tried to hide the body, police said. The incident came to light when another employee went to use the washroom and noticed something unusual. After inspecting, the employee discovered a newborn's body and promptly notified the authorities.

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When the police arrived, they discovered bloodstains in and around the lavatory, suggesting that a recent delivery had occurred there. From the latrine pit, the remains were found.

During the investigation, police identified the accused as Renuka, a factory worker. Officials said she was unmarried and had kept her pregnancy hidden from everyone. She went to the bathroom on Wednesday after experiencing extreme stomach discomfort, where she gave birth to the baby, according to the police.

The infant died soon after birth, according to the police. In an attempt to conceal the occurrence, the accused then reportedly attempted to dispose of the corpse in the lavatory. Nevertheless, the attempt was unsuccessful, and another employee eventually found the body.

After being arrested, Renuka was brought to a hospital to receive medical care. Police have opened a case and are still looking into it. More information, including forensic results, will be revealed following additional investigation, according to officials.

According to police sources, this is the second such incident that has recently been connected to the college. When a foetus was discovered during cleaning operations close to a sewage treatment location outside the plant grounds last year, a similar incident was recorded. According to authorities, they are investigating every facet of the case.

The case has sparked conversations around workplace awareness, mental health support, and access to reproductive counselling for young workers living away from family support systems.