New details suggest Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e will both use the A19 chip, but the cheaper 17e will have a disabled GPU core, creating a significant gap in graphics performance.

If you’re already thinking about next-gen Apple phones, here’s one aspect that counts. While the incoming iPhone 17 and its cheaper sister the iPhone 17e will have the same A19 processor designation, they will not be the same performance-wise. The problem is basically with the graphics processing unit, or GPU. But new research indicates the A19 processor in the cheaper iPhone 17e will shut off one of its GPU units. That’s what’s being called a “real gap” in graphical capability vs the normal iPhone 17. This is no accident. It is an intentional product strategy.”

Same Chip, Different Frequencies

So how can two phones have the same A19 chip yet have different performance? That's a standard process in the semiconductor business termed - 'binning'. Chip makers typically produce processors with a single core that may not meet the highest quality requirements. They can just deactivate that core , and sell the chip for a lesser price . That way they do not have to throw out the whole chip . This allows Apple to get the most out of the processor, eliminate waste, and clearly differentiate the performance across its phone models. For the buyer, it means the 'A19' designation on the box doesn't tell the complete picture. The full-powered version will be kept for the pricier iPhone 17.

What This Means For You

A deactivated GPU core is not a mere technicality; it has real-life effects for consumers. The performance disparity will be particularly noticeable in graphically intensive apps. Expect a smoother, quicker experience on the standard iPhone 17, especially for high-end gaming, video editing, and augmented reality apps. For ordinary activities like scrolling through social media, sending messages or perusing the web, the difference may not be very evident. But for those that push their phone to the limit or just want the greatest performance for their money, that difference will be an important element in their purchase choice. It places the iPhone 17e firmly as the base model with a specific performance trade-off.