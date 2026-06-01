Planning to buy a new iPhone? This is the right time! Tech retailer Vijay Sales is offering some amazing deals on the latest iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 models. With flat discounts, bank offers, and exchange options, this might be the best time to upgrade your Apple phone.

iPhone 17 Discount Offer: If you've been planning to buy a new iPhone, the perfect time has arrived. Right now, tech retailer Vijay Sales is running a massive discount on two of Apple's most powerful models, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16. Along with flat price cuts, you can also save thousands of extra rupees with select bank cards. Let's tell you how cheap you can get an iPhone in this sale.

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iPhone 17: Price Slashed from Launch Price

Apple's latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17, which launched in September 2025, is currently selling for much less than its original price. Its 256GB base variant, launched at ₹82,900, is now available for ₹80,990. That means you get a straight saving of ₹1,910. If you have an HDFC Bank or HSBC credit card, you will get an additional instant discount of ₹4,500. Besides this, you can trade in your old smartphone to bring the effective price down even more.

What's Special About the iPhone 17?

This phone runs on Apple's new A19 chipset and comes with full support for 'Apple Intelligence' (AI). It also features a premium OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, an Always-On display, and two powerful 48-megapixel cameras on the back.

iPhone 16: Budget-Friendly with Superb Offers!

If you are looking for a great, future-ready iPhone on a slightly smaller budget, you should not miss the deal on the iPhone 16. Its 128GB variant is currently available for just ₹67,790, down from its original retail price of ₹69,900. Vijay Sales is offering excellent EMI and instant discount benefits on various bank cards. If you make an EMI transaction with an AmEx (American Express) card, you will get a huge discount of ₹7,500. On HDFC Bank credit cards, there's an instant off of ₹3,500 for EMIs of 6 months or more. YES Bank credit card users will get a discount of up to ₹2,500 on EMI purchases.

Why the iPhone 16 is a Better Choice?

This phone comes with the A18 chipset and also supports 'Apple Intelligence'. If you are upgrading from an iPhone 13 or an older model, this will be the best value-for-money deal for you, with features like Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite.