Explore the top 5 smartphones released this month, featuring cutting-edge technology from brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Google, Apple, and iQOO. These phones offer a range of features, from enhanced cameras to powerful processors.

There have already been a number of noteworthy introductions to the smartphone industry this year. 2025 has witnessed a surge of smartphone debuts featuring the newest technology, ranging from low-cost to high-end categories. AI-powered features and enhanced performance are major priorities for companies like Apple, Google, and others.

Numerous solutions are available to meet the demands of various individuals for those wishing to update their phones, especially those in the mid-range market. From camera upgrades to performance boosts, here are the 5 best phones you can buy this month:

OnePlus 13s

The OnePlus 13s is priced at Rs 54,999. Based on Android 15, it runs Oxygen OS 15. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and 12 GB of RAM. Sharp and detailed images are produced by the twin 50MP back cameras and the 6.32-inch display. A 32 MP front camera is also included. There is a 5850mAh battery included with the phone.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G has 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM. It features three cameras on the back: 50MP, 50MP, and 8MP. It also boasts a huge 6.83-inch AMOLED flexible display. Additionally, it features a strong 50 MP front camera for taking selfies. For seamless performance, it is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8350 octa-core CPU. Long-lasting usage is ensured by the 5800 mAh battery. The phone, which runs Android 15, costs Rs 49,999.

Google Pixel 9a

With 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM, the Google Pixel 9a offers seamless functioning. The Full HD+ 6.285-inch screen produces vivid images. The model sports a 12 MP front camera in addition to two 48MP + 12MP back cameras. It costs Rs 49,999 and is powered by a powerful 5100 mAh battery and the effective Tensor G4 CPU.

Apple iPhone 15

With its 15.49 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, the Apple iPhone 15, which retails for Rs 59,300, provides a high-end experience. With 48MP + 12MP lenses, it has a powerful dual back camera configuration. A 12MP front camera is also included. It offers seamless performance thanks to its 6-core CPU and Apple's A16 Bionic chip.

iQOO 13

Both 12GB and 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage are available for the iQOO 13. At Rs 56,195, it has a large 17.32 cm (6.82-inch) screen that is perfect for gaming. The smartphone features a large 6000 mAh battery and a 50 MP back camera.