Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Air will replace Plus model, focusing on design and aesthetics with an ultra-thin profile. Leaked information hints at four color options: black, silver, light gold, and a unique pale blue.

Many people believe that the iPhone 17 Air, which has been rumoured for some time, will be the newest model in Apple's range this year, taking the place of the Plus model from the previous year. This is widely said to be an ultra-thin iPhone model, coming in at under 6 mm, per popular tipsters like Ming-Chi Kuo, and it could give tough competition to phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The phone would serve as the model that puts form over function and is surely going to put design and aesthetics first. According to information leaked by tipster Majin Bu on his website, additional details regarding the iPhone 17 Air's colour options have surfaced.

According to research cited by Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 17 Air may come in four different colours. The traditional black might be the first hue, followed by silver, and then various colourways like light blue and light gold, which would be warm tones.

According to Fixed Focus Digital, this blue may be quite pale and different from the blue hues Apple has used in the past. It could resemble the MacBook Air M4's sky blue. Please take notice that, in contrast to his most recent assertion, Majin Bu has earlier suggested that Apple may be confusing a shade of purple with green.

What to expect from iPhone 17 Air?

According to reports, this specific iPhone model, the iPhone 17 Air, may come with the Apple A19 and a single camera arrangement rather than the other versions' twin or triple cameras. This wouldn't be unusual, given that the iPhone 16e also featured a single camera configuration. However, Apple may introduce their Fusion Camera technology, which would enable a 2x optical quality zoom.