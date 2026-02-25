2 4 Image Credit : stockPhoto

Bharti Airtel Rs 1099 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Airtel's Rs 1099 prepaid plan gives you unlimited voice calls, unlimited data, and 100 SMS per day. The plan's total service validity is 84 days. Users get both 4G and 5G data, but it's capped at 300GB for every 28-day cycle. It would have been great if Airtel had thrown in some OTT benefits, but for now, there's nothing much to see in the 'additional benefits' section.