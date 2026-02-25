Airtel Launches ₹1099 Prepaid Plan with Unlimited 4G/5G Data and 84-Day Validity
Bharti Airtel introduces a ₹1099 prepaid plan offering unlimited 4G/5G data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day with 84 days validity, along with a 300GB data cap every 28 days.
Unlimited Data Pack
Bharti Airtel, India's number two telecom company, has launched a new Rs 1099 plan. The company is offering unlimited 4G and 5G data with this plan. But hold on, there's a data cap of 300GB every 28 days. The plan feels a lot like others launched recently, with no major extra benefits for customers.
Bharti Airtel Rs 1099 Prepaid Plan Benefits
Airtel's Rs 1099 prepaid plan gives you unlimited voice calls, unlimited data, and 100 SMS per day. The plan's total service validity is 84 days. Users get both 4G and 5G data, but it's capped at 300GB for every 28-day cycle. It would have been great if Airtel had thrown in some OTT benefits, but for now, there's nothing much to see in the 'additional benefits' section.
Adobe Express
The only extra benefit listed is free Hellotunes. Once you cross the 100 SMS limit, you'll be charged Re 1 for local and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS. Separately, Bharti Airtel recently started offering customers a free Adobe Express Premium subscription, which usually costs Rs 4000 a year. It's an AI-powered tool that lets you create and edit videos and photos.
Rs 399, 499 Plan
Airtel also launched a few other plans with unlimited 4G data recently, priced at Rs 399 and Rs 449. With these, the company gives a total of 300GB of data, but for just 28 days. The Rs 449 plan also offers a 28-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription, SonyLIV Premium, and access to over 20 OTT platforms via Airtel Xstream Play.
