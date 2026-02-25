The viral “ChiChi Call” video trend is actually a cyber scam using fake links and phishing pages to steal personal data and bank details. Experts warn users to avoid clicking or sharing such suspicious links online.

Every day, some new video or the other goes viral on social media. But the latest trend that's taking over the internet, the "ChiChi Call" viral video, is actually a massive cyber scam, and most people have no clue.

This whole fraud network is running on the false claim that it's a leaked video of a popular Filipino influencer, Vera Hill.

If you spot a link for this video on Facebook, TikTok, Reddit, or Telegram, it's best to just scroll past it. If you get curious and click on the link, there's a huge risk that your personal information and bank details will be stolen.

What is this 'Ghost File' scam?

According to cybersecurity experts, this is a type of 'Ghost File' fraud. The truth is, there is no controversial video of Vera Hill anywhere on the internet. The main goal of these hackers is to spread fake information and edited videos to get people to click on their links.

Reports say that these same cybercriminals have pulled a similar scam before, using the name "Pinoy Gold Medalist" and targeting someone named Zyan Cabrera. Now, they've picked up the same old trick with a new name, "ChiChi Call".

How do they trap you?

This scam gang uses a technique called 'SEO Poisoning'. They flood search engines with fake websites using terms like "ChiChi video call full" and "ChiChi Vera Hill viral link" to get their sites to the top of the search results.

The moment you click on that fake link, your IP address is immediately tracked. Then, they'll take you to a fake login page that looks exactly like Facebook, saying you need to verify your age to watch the video. The second you enter your ID and password there, your account is in the hackers' hands.

Malware risks and legal troubles

Sometimes, a pop-up will appear asking you to install a 'browser plugin' or extension to play the video. Boss, that's not a video player. It's dangerous malware that records what you type, including your passwords, and steals your banking information.

Also, sharing such fake or explicit videos is a serious crime under India's Information Technology Act 2000 (IT Act 2000) and the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). So, completely avoid clicking on these viral links or sharing them with others on WhatsApp. Just stay away from unnecessary links and let's stay safe in the digital world!