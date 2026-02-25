- Home
WhatsApp Update: Send Messages Even While You Sleep! New 'Schedule' Feature Coming Soon
WhatsApp is testing a scheduled messages feature that lets users send texts at a chosen date and time. It will work in personal chats and groups, allowing easy planning of wishes, reminders, and messages.
Image Credit : Getty
WhatsApp, the go-to messaging app for crores of people worldwide, is always rolling out new updates. Now, they are testing a super cool feature that everyone has been waiting for years – 'Scheduled Messages'. This will let you type a message and set the exact date and time for it to be sent. The best part? It will work for both your personal chats and groups.
Image Credit : Getty
How will the Scheduled Messages feature work?
Once this feature goes live, you can schedule all your birthday wishes, festival greetings, or important reminders for friends, family, and office colleagues beforehand. For example, if you want to wish someone at 12 midnight, you no longer need to stay awake. Just type the message, set the time, and WhatsApp will automatically send it for you, even while you're fast asleep. You won't need any other third-party app for this.
Image Credit : Getty
Where to see the scheduled messages?
WhatsApp will save all your scheduled messages in a special section. You can find it on the top-right corner of the Chat Info screen. From there, you can see and manage all your planned messages. This feature gives you complete control. You can edit or even delete a scheduled message anytime before it's sent. If you delete it, the other person won't get any notification at all.
Image Credit : Getty
When will it be available?
The tech site WABetaInfo first broke the news about this update. Right now, the feature is in its testing phase, so WhatsApp hasn't given an official release date yet. But, everyone expects it to roll out for both Android and iOS users in the upcoming updates. This long-awaited feature will definitely make our daily chats on WhatsApp much, much easier!
