How will the Scheduled Messages feature work?

Once this feature goes live, you can schedule all your birthday wishes, festival greetings, or important reminders for friends, family, and office colleagues beforehand. For example, if you want to wish someone at 12 midnight, you no longer need to stay awake. Just type the message, set the time, and WhatsApp will automatically send it for you, even while you're fast asleep. You won't need any other third-party app for this.