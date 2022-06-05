iOS 16, macOS 13 and more: Here's what is expected at Apple WWDC 2022 keynote

This year's WWDC is again an online-only event, with the keynote beginning at 10 a.m. PST (which is 10.30 p.m. IST) on June 6. WWDC is primarily about software, and developers and users get a sneak peek at future versions of iOS, macOS, and watchOS.

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 and runs through June 10. This year's WWDC is again an online-only event, with the keynote beginning at 10 a.m. PST (which is 10.30 p.m. IST) on June 6. WWDC is primarily about software, and developers and users get a sneak peek at future versions of iOS, macOS, and watchOS.

macOS 13

Apple's macOS 13 will also have some new features, such as a more complex Settings app, similar to the one seen on Apple's iOS devices. However, there have been several claims concerning macOS, so this is one area where Apple may surprise us.

Apple watchOS 9

Apple watchOS 9 will not have any major design changes, but it will offer new watch faces and applications. Apple may potentially add additional capabilities to the device's fitness tracking. Some new capabilities may be confined to later Apple Watch models, such as the forthcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Leaks in the past have suggested that Apple will include a body temperature sensor on the watch.

Similar to the iPhone, the updated watchOS might include support for more extensive sleep tracking. A new low-power mode for the Watch will also be introduced, which will likely offer more functionality than the current low-power mode. The current version merely displays the current time.

iOS 16 and expectations from it

The next version of iOS is one of the most anticipated, and iOS 16 is likely to bring significant improvements this time around. According to prior claims by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, while iOS 16 will not be a cosmetic revamp, it will have some significant new features. This features Always On Display functionality for the iPhone 13 and upcoming iPhone 14 series. This implies that users may check the display for certain alerts, like as time, messages, and so on, without having to worry about battery life. Other Android devices, like those from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung, have included an Always On Display.

According to the same rumour, Apple may also include more customization choices for the Lock Screen, such as wallpapers with widget-like features. Apple is also anticipated to update Messages with new features to make it more resemble a social network. Apple iOS 16 will also include new capabilities to the Health app, such as more comprehensive sleep tracking and possibly pill management tools.

Mixed reality headset

This is expected to be the major announcement at WWDC, or so the anticipation goes. While Apple's AR/VR headset is unlikely to be disclosed, the firm is anticipated to discuss the future gadget and realityOS, which will power the entire experience. According to Bloomberg, Apple's board of directors has viewed the headgear, indicating that it is nearing completion.

