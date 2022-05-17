Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iOS 16 likely to may come with major system changes, new apps may be added: Report

    According to Gurman, iOS 16 will not have many substantial visual changes, but it will include new methods of engaging as well as some "fresh Apple apps." Apple is also expected to include some new widgets to iOS 16, as they have mostly remained unchanged since the release of iOS 14.

    New Delhi, First Published May 17, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

    Apple will release the latest iOS version, iOS 16, this year. iOS 16 will be the successor to iOS 15 and will include various new features and enhancements. According to Bloomberg's Apple expert Mark Gurman, the operating system will have new methods of interacting with the device as well as some "fresh Apple apps."

    According to Gurman's claim in the "Power On" newsletter, iOS 16 will feature new methods to interact with the system as well as some "fresh Apple apps." Gurman has also provided some further information on what Apple has in store for the future version of iOS and iPadOS, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks at the company's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

    According to Gurman, iOS 16 will not have many substantial visual changes, but it will include new methods of engaging as well as some "fresh Apple apps." Apple is also expected to include some new widgets to iOS 16, as they have mostly remained unchanged since the release of iOS 14.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Max expected price in India revealed; know about display, battery and other details

    "While I don't expect Apple to deliver a complete software revamp, there should be significant improvements across the system, new methods of engaging, and perhaps new Apple apps. WatchOS 9 news will be significant as well," Gurman was reported as adding.

    He also stated that WatchOS 9 will be a big improvement over the previous year's WatchOS 8. He previously stated that a revised notification system and additional health and fitness monitoring features for iOS 16 are in the works.

    Apple may potentially unveil watchOS 9 during the next WWDC22 event, which begins on June 6. Gurman stated in a previous article that Apple may launch a new low-power mode with watchOS 9, which might allow a few extra applications and functionalities. The current Power Reserve low-power option allows Apple Watch models to merely display the time. The Cupertino business is also expected to upgrade some of the existing built-in watch faces.

    Also Read | Google showcases smart glasses prototype with real-time language translation

    Apple is likely to introduce iOS 16 at WWDC 2022 next month, and it will be released later this year, probably around the time the firm launches the iPhone 14 series.

